Family hopes for justice, healing after brutal killing near Wounded Knee

WOUNDED KNEE | Dominick Jealous of Him, 18, of Wounded Knee, was beaten to death on June 24 at a home just over the hill from where he lived with his family.

He left behind his girlfriend Jenna Rowland, 16, and their 1-year-old daughter, as well as numerous other family members, who are looking for answers and voicing frustration with federal law enforcement.

Family members found his body in Wounded Knee Creek under wood debris the day after he went with his friend to the home of Eugene Acorn High Hawk — primarily known as Acorn High Hawk. The Journal is not reporting on the name of High Hawk's friend, as it has been redacted in federal court documents.

High Hawk’s son, Spencer High Hawk was also present, according to family and court documents. Both High Hawks have since been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Jealous of Him’s maternal grandmother, Darlene Hawk Wing, said Jealous of Him had a lot of friends, enjoyed playing basketball and wasn’t the type to start fights.

Rowland met Jealous of Him through their shared love of basketball, and the two quickly became involved when she was in sixth grade, despite protest from both sides of the family. She described him as generous, protective and her best friend — someone she would talk to about everything.

“We’ve been together for so long now, he’s like home, where I’m most comfortable,” Rowland said.

After some time, the families grew to accept the relationship, and Rowland moved into the home where Jealous of Him lived with Hawk Wing, his mother and other family.

The day Jealous of Him was killed, Rowland said she went swimming with friends and left their daughter with him. When she got back, he started to leave without much explanation.

“It was confusing to me why he left. There had to be a reason he left. Before that he was telling me that he didn’t want to leave because I was mad at him,” Rowland said. “(Then) he comes in and grabs something and leaves.”

When she asked where he was going, he replied, “to get our money back.”

Rowland said he wasn’t angry when he made the comment, and he wasn’t the type to care about money or material things.

“We had everything we needed,” she said.

According to family, Jealous of Him would sometimes “help out” Acorn when he was in need. Hawk Wing said Acorn mother’s cousin, and she referred to him as an uncle. He would refer to her as niece in Lakota, and to Jealous of Him as grandson. He would come to Jealous of Him’s home to borrow items, like an air compressor or money.

“He was always welcome to come into our home, we offer him coffee, tea, whatever,” Hawk Wing said. “We were comfortable with him and for Dominick to be at his house. We never thought he would get hurt in that house.”

When Jealous of Him didn’t come home, the family became worried. Rowland said she called his name outside of the house and texted his friends, hoping that he would come back.

“It’s kind of hard for us because he always comes back, always comes back. And for some reason, he didn’t come back that day,” Hawk Wing said. “We knew there was something wrong.”

The next day they learned that Jealous of Him's friend had been severely beaten and was in the hospital. The friend's mother posted photos of him on her Facebook account of his injuries.

Rowland showed the Journal video of her speaking with the friend while Jealous of Him was still missing. In the video, he can be heard saying he fled from the house after being hit with a baseball bat.

With this information, the family began to look for Jealous of Him, despite law enforcement telling them not to because the area was an active crime scene. They looked in the house, which they said had blood all over it, and didn’t find him. They then began to search through the trees, thick brush and tall grass that separate Acorn’s home from Wounded Knee Creek.

Jealous of Him’s aunt found a note the family suspects Acorn wrote that states in part “I threw Dom in the creek.”

As they were searching the creek, Hawk Wing said Jealous of Him’s mother, her daughter, got stuck in the creek. Hawk Wing called her other daughter over to help her sister. That’s when they noticed something abnormal about the color of the water.

“I thought it was rust,” Hawk Wing said. “We didn’t know, just around the bend, Dominick was laying there. That was his blood. We thought it was rust.”

Rowland compared the appearance of her boyfriend’s body to how a pumpkin looks after being thrown on the ground. She said his skull and brains were visible.

“I didn’t care. I held him and told him I loved him. I’m just glad I got to see him one last time. I’m glad I got to kiss him and hug him and tell him that I loved him to his face,” Rowland said. “I didn’t care if his lips were all bloody or bruised. I didn’t care if his face was all bloated. I just kissed it up and ran my fingers through his hair. It was hard finding my best friend like that.”

The family expressed frustration with law enforcement’s response to the murder. They felt the investigation wasn’t thorough enough and found a pair of bloody sweatpants after investigators had left.

“We waited for the feds for two days to pick up Acorn’s sweatpants with blood,” Hawk Wing said.

Grasping the death has been difficult for the family. Rowland is trying to adjust to not having Jealous of Him in her life.

“Nothing’s ever gonna be the same ever again. I know I lost the love of my life. I’ll never have that love again. I always thought I would have him for a long time,” Rowland said.

After a candlelight vigil and placing lights from where Jealous of Him’s body was found to guide his spirit home, the family had a wake on July 1 and funeral services on July 2.

Spencer High Hawk was arrested on July 1 in Pine Ridge and Acorn High Hawk was arrested on July 11 in Pine Ridge. Both have been charged with first-degree murder. Acorn was also charged with assault with a dangerous weapon — a baseball bat — and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

“For him to be hurt like this, I can’t stand it. The person that did this called him tȟakóža, which is grandson,” Hawk Wing said, referring to Acorn.

The house where Jealous of Him was murdered burned down to the foundation just days after his death. His family insists they did not light the house on fire.

They speculated that whoever burnt it could have done so to either cover up evidence or burn material containing Jealous of Him's blood. The family said, according to traditional Lakota belief, anything covered in blood must be burned for the person to make their journey to the spirit world in peace.