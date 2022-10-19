Family of teenager killed in hit and run hold vigil

The sound of a drum, Lakota memorial songs and cries from devastated family members filled the intersection of East Van Buren and North Lacrosse streets Tuesday night as dozens gathered to hold a vigil for 14-year-old Nevaeh Brave Heart, who was killed after a vehicle ran her over and left the scene Friday night.

Brave Heart's cousin, who was with her at the time, flagged down Justin Cober, who was traveling northbound on Lacrosse Street leaving a job site with three coworkers: Gary House, Dick Fidler and Tyler Selting. Cober said she was still alive.

"Me and Dick stayed with her until she passed. When the mom showed up, obviously she was hysterical," said Cober, who is a father of two 14-year-olds.

"The nightmares are pretty [expletive] wild," Fidler said. "I got a three-year-old and six-week-old, so that's more scary than anything. As a parent it's more scary."

Cober said police arrived within minutes. According to the Rapid City Police Department, Brave Heart was dead.

The vigil for the girl had already been organized for Tuesday before law enforcement arrested 27-year-old Jordan Hare that afternoon, based on camera footage tracking the 2008 Chevy Silverado as it left the scene to its final destination at a residence in south Rapid City. He is held at the Pennington County Jail on a $10,000 cash only bond on a felony hit-and- run complaint.

"You know when you hit somebody or hit something," said Brave Heart's uncle, Curtis Bettelyoun. He said he watched a porcupine cross the same road just before the start of the vigil.

"Everybody stopped for it," he said. "How come he couldn't do that?"

Bettelyoun said he has three teenage daughters, ages 17, 16 and 14, who lost a cousin they were close to.

"All three of my daughters are pretty scarred over this," he said.

The vigil started as a group walked towards the intersection carrying candles and singing memorial songs to a drum. The front of the group carried a banner with the girl's photo and the words "Justice for Nevaeh Rose Brave Heart."

Once the procession arrived to the spot on Van Buren Street where the girl died, several men made a circle around the drum and began to sing while others joined.

Hermus Bettelyoun, also an uncle of Brave Heart's, offered a prayer in Lakota. A tobacco offering was made at the spot of Brave Heart's death. The family stood as vigil-goers lined up to shake their hands and hug as they grieved before walking down the road to share a meal of soup and fry bread.