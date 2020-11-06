Fangio not a fan of Broncos griping about boo-birds

Risner said he understands fans voicing their displeasure. "But one thing I'm not OK with is getting booed off the field at our home stadium by our home fans," Risner said on KUSA-TV's "Broncos Huddle" on Wednesday night. "That was extremely frustrating."

On the same show, Lock said he's used to taking flack.

"If anyone comes after me, I'll never take it personal," Lock said. "But the booing, in my eyes, it was booing the whole organization. You boo your best friends. You boo the guys that you see come out and who work their butts off all week, coaches, players, heads of the organization.

"And that's when I'll take it personal, (when) you attack the people around me," Lock said.

Even the Broncos' social media department, among the most creative in the NFL, seemed to get into the act Monday with a GIF of Lock's celebration dance following his game-winning TD toss that was captioned, "Good morning to everyone except the doubters ... you know who you are."

Lindsay said he realizes Broncos fans just want them to get back to winning and competing for championships "but also the fans have to understand that we feed off that stuff."