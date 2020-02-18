Fanning named to USA Powerlifting National Class Bench Press Team

High school athletes dream of starring on the athletic field, lighting up the scoreboard or blazing down the track to record performances. Visions of grandeur are the easy part. Paying the price to turn pipe dreams into reality: maybe not so much.
Martin's Eden Fanning is doing both. And exceeding her own dreams in the process. Not only has Fanning become a multi-sport athlete at Bennett County, but the talented sophomore was recently notified that she had been selected as a member of the USA Powerlifting National Class Bench Press Team.
In May she will travel to the Czech Republic to compete at the Women’s International Powerlifting Federation World Sub Junior Classic Bench Press Championship.
Fanning’s route from Martin to Pilsen in the Czech Republic began with the simple goal of maximizing her skills to compete successfully in high school sports.
A thoughtful nudge from her parents, Josh and Tara Fanning, pointed the way.
“She’s always been small, and it was the summer after her sixth-grade year and she was getting ready to get into junior high sports, and she didn’t think she was big enough to be competitive in anything,” Tara said. “And so I urged her to lift in the summer to prepare for the next step.”
Eden accepted the challenge joining an early morning (5:15 a.m.) lifting program conducted by Bennett County High School principal and coach, Nick Redden.
“I taught and coached in Belle Fourche for 15 years, and I opened the weight room for eight or nine years there,” Redden said. “And so when I came down here in the 2015-16 school year, I did so here as well. After a while I had a group of girls who showed up at 5:15 in the morning every day. Eden was a 7th grader then when she came, and she just stuck it out.”
“My coach started opening up the gym in the morning and I was quite tiny (currently 5-foot-4, 125 pounds), so I figured I can get in the gym and build myself up which would help with sports. And then I found that I sure liked it,” Eden Fanning said while pointing out that a five to six-day commitment to lifting can be daunting.
“Probably my determination keeps me going. I always push myself to do my best in whatever I do. I lift every morning before school and then we try to get some time in on the weekends. We can’t do so after school with other practices. In the morning, there is usually one other girl in there with me, and on the weekends it’s just me.”
Fanning’s competitive nature anchored the transition to powerlifting.
“I had seen it a couple of times, and I thought it would be fun to try. And Mr. Redden was open to the idea, so we went for it,” she said. "We went to a small competition in Casper (Wyo.) and I won (while establishing a number of South Dakota state records in the process). It just slowly got bigger, and then I qualified for the High School Nationals (the 125-pound class) in Alexandria, Louisiana.”
A second place in the Women’s Raw High School JV bench press (125.7 pounds) at Nationals coupled with her body of work in other competitions (personal bests of 203.7 in squat and 259 in deadlift) earned Fanning the distinction of representing America at the world championships in May (15-23).
She initiated a unique family vacation for the Fanning family as well.
“We couldn’t be prouder. Eden is very determined and she has a good, strong, stubborn streak as well, and that helps,” Tara Fanning said. “We thought that since we may never have another opportunity to take a trip like this, and to see her represent the United States in another country, we just had to go.”