Fanning named to USA Powerlifting National Class Bench Press Team

“I taught and coached in Belle Fourche for 15 years, and I opened the weight room for eight or nine years there,” Redden said. “And so when I came down here in the 2015-16 school year, I did so here as well. After a while I had a group of girls who showed up at 5:15 in the morning every day. Eden was a 7th grader then when she came, and she just stuck it out.”

“My coach started opening up the gym in the morning and I was quite tiny (currently 5-foot-4, 125 pounds), so I figured I can get in the gym and build myself up which would help with sports. And then I found that I sure liked it,” Eden Fanning said while pointing out that a five to six-day commitment to lifting can be daunting.

“Probably my determination keeps me going. I always push myself to do my best in whatever I do. I lift every morning before school and then we try to get some time in on the weekends. We can’t do so after school with other practices. In the morning, there is usually one other girl in there with me, and on the weekends it’s just me.”

Fanning’s competitive nature anchored the transition to powerlifting.