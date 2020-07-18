Fans reflect on memories of Fitzgerald Stadium

Craig Ericks started coming to Fitzgerald Stadium in 1980 when he moved over to the west side of Rapid City. He could hear the crowds from his house and he could see the lights from his front yard. He and a neighbor would come over for a game or two on a summer evening just to enjoy the baseball atmosphere.

A couple of years later his nephew came to town in the Air Force, whose son played for the Bullets (Post 22 junior varsity team). They came on an regular basis when he was playing and Ericks has been hooked ever since.

“I’ve met a lot of neat people here, including all of these people (in the first-base side green shelter),” he said. “It’s just a good time to talk to other people and watch baseball.”

Ericks calls Fitzgerald Stadium the most nostalgic stadium he has ever been at.

“It is a beautiful setting,” he said. “That background is like nothing anywhere else. There’s a lot of history here. In our travels around the region and the state, in other stadiums, I know what a modern, new stadium looks like. They are beautiful too. There will be times I will be missing this, but I am looking forward to the new stadium.”

Maybe Ericks' best memory here was the World Series Post 22 hosted after the Hardhats rallied back in Mandan to qualify to play in it.