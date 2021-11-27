Fast-paced New Underwood looks to be more versatile with less height

Dallas Richter held practice Saturday morning just two days after Thanksgiving.

As head coach of the New Underwood girls basketball team, he normally gives his players more time off during the holiday break before regrouping the following week.

Not this year.

“A lot of times over Thanksgiving you give them a couple extra days,” Richter said. “But we wanted to get in and get a little extra conditioning.”

The Tigers are getting whipped into shape over these first several practices ahead of a season that will require an abundance of energy. Already known for their fast-paced offense and press defense, they are increasing the challenge by planning on executing more man defenses with a shallower bench than they’ve enjoyed in recent years.

“It’s going to be hard, but we’ve been doing a lot of running in our drills. It’s more of a mental game than it is physical, so you’ve just got to put it in your head that you can do it,” senior guard Mikala Olic said. “Man (defense) definitely tires us out more, it’s a lot more moving around, but defending bigger post players can help us learn things from them as well.”

New Underwood will also be a bit shorter this season, as 6-foot standout Cerrington Jones, a five-year starter, and the 6-foot-1 Avery Heinert graduated in May. Both used the inside game to their clear advantage last season, in both points in the paint and rebounding.

“Last year I think we leaned on Cerrington, because she rebounds so well. We always assumed that Cerrington was going to go get the basketball, so some of our kids waited back because they were tired of running in there,” Richter said. “So this year we’ve talked about having people attacking the basket all around. We’ve got to have people crashing the boards.”

Filling those roles will be returning players Katelynn Arnold, a 6-footer, and the 5-foot-10 Gabby Miller. Richter said the pair don’t have the same inside skills as Jones and Heinert, but can knock down shots from longer range, which he’ll use to his advantage.

“They’re not the 6-footers like the other ones were, but they bring a different skill set than the other two last year. The other two were that back-to-the-basket type of player where they could just pound away it,” he said. “These two have better range from the outside, but they’ve still got enough height and strength to go inside if we want them to.

We’ll still run with that up-tempo, but we’re going to use their shooting ability from outside, so we’ll be looking for them with those matchups to create a little more off the dribble and attack the basket.”

Without being able to consistently feed forwards under the basket, the Tigers’ guards, like Olic, senior Portia Wiebers and junior Gabby Miller, will also have to step up and become more all-court players.

“We switched some things, our offense is a bit different now. It’s revolving around continuity, so our guards are looking to be more post players,” Olic said. “We have to play all the way around and be stronger. Play like we’re 6 feet tall.”

Richter said he’s looking to see steady progress during this retooling process, focusing on his five December games as a way for his squad to grasp concepts and play clean, fundamental basketball.

“We’ve had a lot of firepower over the last couple years, and everyone says you want to be better at the end of the season than you are at the beginning of the season,” he said. “I think that’s more true this year for us than anything.”

New Underwood opens its 2021-22 campaign at home against Edgemont on Dec. 10.



