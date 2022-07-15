Father, son charged in murder of Jealous of Him

A father and son have both been charged with the murder of Dominick Jealous of Him, 18, of Wounded Knee, who was beaten to death June 24. His family discovered his body the next day.

25-year-old Spencer High Hawk was first detained at the Pine Ridge jail before being transferred July 1 to Pennington County Jail on request of the federal government. His father, Eugene Acorn High Hawk, 59, was arrested July 11 in Pine Ridge.

A grand jury indicted both High Hawks on July 6 for first-degree murder. The indictment states both Spencer and Acorn "willfully and with premeditation and malice aforethought did unlawfully kill Dominick Jealous of Him by physically beating him."

The charge also alleges the two men aided and abetted each other in the crime.

The grand jury indicted Acorn on two additional charges: assault resulting in a serious bodily injury and assault with a dangerous weapon, specifically a baseball bat. The charges refer to Acorn's alleged assault of Jealous of Him's friend, who said he fled the scene after being hit with a baseball bat.

Spencer appeared in court on Friday afternoon for his arraignment before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann. The hearing started seven minutes late because Wollmann was delayed by an 8th Circuit Court conference.

During that time, Spencer appeared relaxed and cordial, chatting and laughing with his defense attorney, John Rusch. He told Rusch about an inmate in the Pennington County Jail who was disrupting his sleep by "hollering every night and day."

After Wollman entered the courtroom, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelsey Blair read Spencer his charges and the judge ensured he understood them and the mandatory minimum life sentence he would face if convicted.

The judge moved on to Spencer's detention hearing, and granted the prosecution's request for continued detention. Spencer did not object to the request. He will stay in the Pennington County Jail unless he and his lawyer present a plan to the judge requesting a change.

Acorn appeared in court on Tuesday for his initial appearance and arraignment. He is being held at the Pennington County Jail and will appear in court for a detention hearing at 11 a.m. Monday.

Both men pleaded not guilty to their charges.