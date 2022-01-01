Fatigued Rush surrender lead in high-scoring loss to Utah

In a battle of tired legs, the Utah Grizzlies had more gas in the tank.

The Rapid City Rush roared out to a two-score advantage off a pair of power-play goals before fatigue set in, as they surrendered the lead and allowed a season-high four goals in the second en route to a 6-4 loss Saturday to wrap up four games in six days at The Monument Ice Area.

“It’s tough when you play the same team four games in a row,” Rush head coach Scott Burt said. “It’s like a playoff series, right? But earlier in the season.”

Lukas Parik also wrapped up his fifth straight straight start between the pipes and ended with 32 saves. The Rush (13-13-4) continued their red hot power-play efficiency by going 2-for-4 on the man-advantage and finishing the series 7-for-16.

“Our special teams have been good all year,” Burt said. “We continue to challenge our guys because we believe special teams win you games. It didn’t for us tonight, we needed to score a couple 5-on-5 goals, but as long as our guys move the puck and keep shooting, good things happen.”

Max Coatta started things off for Rapid City at the eight-minute of the first period when he stuffed in a short-sided goal to the glove side of Grizzlies (19-10-1) goalie Cole Kehler.

Gabriel Chabot followed by sizzling a glove-side wrister from the right-wing circle at 11:23.

Logan Nelson, the ECHL’s leading points-getter, was kept off the board but gave spectators something to cheer about when he dropped the mitts with Charle-Edouard D’Astous midway through the opening frame after D’Astous took exception to a check from Nelson.

Utah began its attack at 4:32 of the second period when Rapid City, already down a man, was further shorthanded when Nelson and Derek Perl had their sticks broken, leading to a Mason Mannek deflected goal.

Andrew Nielsen tied the contest at 11:06 when he slapped in a loose rebound, and Benjamin Tardif followed less than two minutes later when Parik, looking for a wrap-around to his glove side, left his stick open. Trey Bradley fed Tarif a pass to that side and Tardif put away an easy goal for the 3-2 lead.

The Rush got one back, a Calder Brooks deflected goal off a blue-line shot from Christian Evers at 14:29, before Zac Robbins blasted in a one-timer on a breakout at 16:19 as the Rush set a new season high of goals allowed in a period.

“We came out hard, but we also had a seven-minute stretch during the second period that kind of bit us in the butt, and then we watched them skate around us for a bit,” Burt said. “We tried to get back into it, tried to crawl into it, but just couldn’t find the back of the net when we had opportunities.”

Mannek notched his second goal early in the third on a stuff-in at 2:50, and Gehrett Sargis stepped into a slap-shot from the left-wing circle and scored at 13:00 to make it 6-3.

Jake Wahlin tallied a 4-on-4 goal for the Rush before the game’s conclusion, snapping a backhander on a breakaway while falling to the ice at 17:20, marking the 13th time Rapid City has eclipsed four goals in a game this season.

“Our guys were on their heels, not their toes,” Burt said. “And when you play fast and you want to play hard and you want to play detailed, you’ve got to be on your toes.”

The Rush are back at The Monument next weekend for a three-games series against the newly-formed Iowa Heartlanders on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.