Faulkton principal to lead activities association

SDHSAA rules call for a moratorium on summer workouts from July 1 through July 7 to accommodate family vacations centered on the Independence Day holiday.

SDHSAA Chairman Moe Ruesink of Sioux Valley said he wanted to shorten the moratorium period to “ease the pain of the end of winter and spring sports.” He suggested changing the moratorium for only this year to July 3 through July 5.

Board member Randy Soma of Brookings said the change would add time for more workouts but make life difficult for school districts.

“We have all kinds of stuff that goes on in that moratorium,” Soma said, noting that this year the time would also be used for cleaning facilities before workouts start again.

“This time was put in for a break for our student-athletes and for families,” said board member Craig Cassens of Faulkton.

Board member Brian Maher said school districts could enforce a stricter moratorium than the one proposed by Ruesink, but he acknowledged that it would come with some difficulty.

“We do put schools in a bind when you say, ‘You don’t have to follow this; you can be more restrictive,’” Maher said.