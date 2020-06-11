Faulkton principal to lead activities association

Member schools also approved an amendment to the association’s constitution that changes the time required for team practices prior to the start of a season from two weeks to five days. Weather and other circumstances often cause the association to give out waivers shortening the length of time required for practices prior to the start of a sport.

The amendment was approved on a vote of 143-11 from member schools.

Activities Association tweaks summer contact rules

With winter and spring high school sports canceled due to the coronavirus, Thursday the South Dakota High School Activities Association board of directors took action to increase the amount of time that athletes have for workouts in the summer.

The board took action Thursday during a meeting in Pierre. While the board met in person, member schools and the public could monitor the meeting via the internet.

This year’s summer contact period was approved at a special May meeting to run from June 1 until July 31. Approved during the special meeting was a detailed three-phase plan for running workouts while trying to avoid coronavirus infections.