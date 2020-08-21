FBI investigating South Dakota COVID-19 patient data breach

The woman who sent the letter to the Journal said she thought the letter was going to be a traffic ticket, but is now concerned someone will steal her identity.

“The fact that most people didn't even know that this information was being shared with law enforcement, I feel like this is the first letter that they'll get even knowing that their information was shared,” she said. "I just feel like it's added stress to an already delicate situation" for people who have or recovered from the virus.

The letter states the DPS Fusion Center, using Netsential’s services, developed an online portal to help first responders be safe while responding to calls — they did not receive a list of COVID-19 positive individuals, but could call a dispatcher to find out if someone in the house had the virus.

It also states the information was restricted to “a select number of South Dakota officials who received both training in handling the data and an individual password for accessing it.” If the information was accessed outside the online portal, individual health information wouldn’t be shared.