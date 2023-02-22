How healthy are your heart valves?

Feb. 22 is National Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day. An estimated 11.6 million Americans have heart valve disease, according to valvediseaseday.org. The disease kills about 25,000 people every year – yet most people know little to nothing about it. Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day is dedicated to raising awareness about risk factors and symptoms of heart valve disease.

Most heart valve problems involve the aortic and mitral valves, according to cardiosmart.org. The aortic valve is located between the left ventricle and the main artery (aorta), and the mitral valve is between the left atrium and left ventricle. Heart valve disease occurs when at least one of the four valves in the heart is no longer working the way it should.

Heart valve disease is mostly likely to develop in people over 65, though it can occur at younger ages. Heart valve issues might occur after a heart attack. Although the disease is often not preventable, lifestyle changes might reduce the risk of developing it.

Dr. Joseph Tuma and Dr. Charan Mungara of the Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute spoke Tuesday about warning signs, risk factors and Monument Health’s team approach to treating heart valve disease.

Diet and exercise play a significant role. According to Tuma, adopting a low cholesterol diet and limiting carbohydrates and fats could lower the risk for heart valve disease. Exercise is beneficial. People who have medical conditions such as diabetes, high cholesterol or high blood pressure should seek treatment for those to reduce the risk of heart valve problems.

“Two things we can’t modify are aging and genetics,” Mungara said, noting that 20 to 25% of patients older than 65 develop aortic stenosis, a condition that reduces or blocks blood flow from the heart to the aorta and to the rest of the body.

Anyone concerned about their risks for heart valve disease should begin by consulting their primary care physician. Tuma and Mungara recommend everyone should control the risk factors they can and be aware of symptoms that could indicate heart valve problems.

Though symptoms of heart valve disease can vary, the most typical signs of heart valve disease are a heart murmur or unusual heartbeat, shortness of breath, swelling in the legs, chest pain, unusual fatigue and feeling faint or dizzy.

“Once (heart valve disease) becomes severe is when patients will likely start having symptoms, and once they start having symptoms is when Dr. Tuma and myself are called in for further care,” Mungara said.

Fortunately, valve disease can often be successfully treated in patients of all ages through medical and surgical therapies such as repairing or replacing a valve.

Mungara is a board certified cardiothoracic surgeon. Tuma is board certified in cardiovascular medicine, vascular medicine, structural heart and interventional cardiology. The physicians said Monument Health takes a group approach to treating heart valve disease, involving the imaging team and physicians to determine the most appropriate, personalized approach to care.

“We discuss and we try to decide what’s the best thing for this patient based on their anatomy, age and other medical conditions and try to make decisions as a team. We really try to focus on collaboratively deciding what is best for patients,” Tuma said.