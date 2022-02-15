 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
February Freeze 5K Fun /Run/Walk to be held Sunday

Monument Health Hospital 20200320

This year’s February Freeze 5k Fun Run/Walk on Feb. 20 gives participants the choice to join in live or virtually.

The free begins February Freeze 5K Fun Run/Walk starts at noon at the Old Storybook Island shelter, 2911 Canyon Lake Drive in Rapid City. Register between 10:30 and 11:45 a.m. Participants are asked to wear protective face masks while at the event when social distancing isn’t possible. All participants must sign a race waiver and answer COVID-19 screening questions. Hand sanitizers will be stationed at the picnic shelter, and all staff and volunteers will be required to wear masks.

Participants can enjoy healthy snacks and talk with former cardiac patients and hospital staff before the event. After the run/walk, participants can return to the picnic shelter for post-race snacks and drawings for prizes from dozens of sponsors.

Those who participate virtually will still be eligible to enter for door prizes. Long-sleeved T-shirts are available for $20 the day of the event or at Monument Health beforehand. Go to https://monument.health/february-freeze/ for information about joining the run/walk virtually, the list of prizes and buying T-shirts.

Cardiac Rehabilitation Week is a national effort by cardiac rehabilitation professionals and the patients they serve to reduce the effects of heart disease. Special events such as the February Freeze 5K Run/Walk are held across the country to raise awareness and celebrate cardiac patients’ accomplishments.

