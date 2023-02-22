After a day of agate-hunting went terribly wrong for a 23-year-old Rapid City man, a federal court ordered he'll foot the $16,704 bill for the approximately 2,600-acre fire he admitted to accidentally starting when he got his red Chevy S-10 truck stuck in a creek bed where it didn't belong.

On March 6, 2021, Dillon Rose, of Rapid City, decided to go to the agate beds in the Buffalo Gap National Grasslands with two friends in the pursuit of agates and other rocks, court documents show. After driving his pickup past a sign prohibiting motor vehicles, he found himself stuck. During his final attempt to get the truck out, it high-centered and the fuel line ruptured.

The leaking gas, heat from the engine and his attempts to get the truck free started a grass-fire that burned approximately 2,600 acres over 40 days, resulting in $16,704 in fire suppression costs. In addition to paying the United States Forest Service the $16,704, Rose will have to pay a $500 fine and $10 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Rose pleaded guilty on Feb. 17 to the petty offense of causing a fire in exchange for the government dropping two additional petty offenses he originally faced when he was indicted in May 2021: use of a motor vehicle off designated roadways and careless and reckless driving.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollman sentenced Rose at the same Feb. 17 hearing he pleaded guilty during, adhering to the recommendations of the government in the plea agreement for fines and restitution.

Rose could have faced up to six months in prison for the charge, but the judge did not sentence him to serve any time outside of applying time served for the day he spent in jail ahead of his arraignment on July 20, 2022 where he initially pleaded not guilty.

According to a factual basis statement Rose and the government signed as part of his plea deal, Rose failed to report the fire. A third party called 911 after observing a red pickup driving in the restricted portion of the agate beds and a fire.

While the third party was on the phone with 911 reporting the fire, Rose approached him asking for help getting his pickup out. He said he started the fire when his truck had gotten stuck. After the third party told Rose he had called 911, he left the scene in a different vehicle and didn't report the fire to anyone.

Two days later, law enforcement interviewed Rose and he told them about driving past the "No Motor Vehicle Use" signs and getting his truck stuck, starting the fire. He admitted he didn't report the fire because he didn't want his name associated with it.