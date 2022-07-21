Federal grand jury indicts Dupree man for first-degree murder

A Dupree man has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in relation to a crime of violence for allegedly killing a man with one gunshot wound to the face on June 25 in Dewey County.

A grand jury indicted Stuart Cochran Sr., 48, on July 11. A court document shows the two men had confrontations before the alleged murder.

According to FBI Special Agent Brian Lowry’s affidavit, Cochran shot Charles Hollow Horn of Dupree once in the chin on the side of Highway 212 in Dewey County after driving past him. Cochran called Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services after the shooting and told them he had shot Hollow Horn and asked for an ambulance.

A passerby found Hollow Horn and waved down Cheyenne River Sgt. Kirby Blue Coat, who was responding to the call. Blue Coat found Hollow Horn’s body and checked for a pulse.

“There was none, but she thought she saw him take a breath. She advised dispatch to have the ambulance step it up,” Lowry wrote in the affidavit.

Cheyenne River officer Tim Peet saw Cochran’s vehicle about a mile from where Hollow Horn’s body was found. Cochran pulled over and stopped on the side of the road, and Peet stopped his vehicle as well. Cochran walked up to Peet’s vehicle.

“Officer Peet rolled his window down. Cochran told Officer Peet that he just shot someone,” Lowry stated in his report.

Peet handcuffed Cochran and found a Mossberg 9-millimeter MCI-SC handgun in the front passenger seat of his car. The magazine had five rounds in it.

Lowry stated in his affidavit that Cochran told Peet about issues he had with Hollow Horn. He said Hollow Horn went to his house while he was working the night shift, and “told his son that Cochran was a ‘[expletive].’”

Cochran told the officer that he had told Hollow Horn to leave him alone and to stop walking by his house, but that Hollow Horn still bullied and taunted him following a Nov. 19, 2021 incident.

Cochran reported to police four months prior that on Nov. 19, 2021 Hollow Horn restrained him while another man kicked him repeatedly. The incident reportedly started after Hollow Horn flicked a lit cigarette at Cochran, who was backing out of his driveway as Hollow Horn stood in the road with another man. Cochran drove away and then returned to confront Hollow Horn with a baseball bat, and Hollow Horn restrained him while the other man kicked him multiple times.

Lowry said Cochran told Peet he left work in the morning on June 25 and saw a man walking on the side of the road. When he realized it was Hollow Horn, he turned around and approached him. Cochran said Hollow Horn cursed at him.

“Cochran then shook his head, shrugged his shoulders, and told Officer Peet that he had enough of Hollow Horn and shot him,” Lowry wrote.

Lowry’s affidavit states Cochran exercised his right to remain silent when Lowry sat down with him for an interview, but he consented to swabs of his mouth and right hand, a blood draw and a search of his vehicle. Lowry described Cochran as teary-eyed during the interaction.

Lowry wrote that he and a detective searched Cochran’s car and found a 9-millimeter bullet casing, a pistol magazine containing six 9-millimeter rounds, a leafy substance that smelled and appeared to be marijuana, along with other marijuana paraphernalia.

The maximum penalty Cochran could face is life in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both, five years of supervised release and a $100 assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. The court could also order restitution.

The deadline for Cochran to make a plea deal with the government is Aug. 23. A trial date is set for Sept. 6 in Pierre. Amanda Work with the Federal Public Defender's Office is representing Cochran. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Miller is prosecuting the case on behalf of the federal government.