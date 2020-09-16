 Skip to main content
Federal judge awards thousands to those forcibly catheterized for urine samples
Federal Courthouse

The Federal Courthouse in Rapid City.

 Adam Fondren, Journal Staff

A federal judge has approved a settlement to individuals who were unconstitutionally made to provide urine samples for suspected drug use through forced catheterizations.

U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange approved the $440,000 settlement in a Fourth Amendment case brought on by the ACLU of South Dakota against three South Dakota cities and their law enforcement agencies, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Individual officers were also named.

The ACLU of South Dakota and attorney Jim Leach of Rapid City filed the Fourth Amendment case on behalf of individuals who were subjected to the practice. The settlement, reached in August, was announced by the ACLU of South Dakota on Wednesday.

Plaintiffs said they were held down and forced to be catheterized after police obtained search warrants for urine samples to test for drugs.

The suit was brought against the city of Wagner and the Wagner Police Department, the city of Pierre and the Pierre Police Department, the city of Sisseton and the Sisseton Police Department, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Five people were awarded between $75,000 and $99,000 each for damages, legal cost and attorney fees. Under the settlement, the cities of Pierre, Sisseton and Wagner and former South Dakota Highway Patrol Officer Adam Woxland will collectively pay a total of $440,000.

In April, Lange ruled that South Dakota law enforcement’s practice of using forced catheterizations to obtain urine samples from suspects violates the U.S. Constitution. South Dakota is the only state in which drug ingestion is a felony.

Lange in his April ruling wrote:

“The plaintiffs were not smuggling drugs or weapons in their urethras and bladders, and the catheterizations would only provide evidence of drug ingestion rather than the more serious crime of drug trafficking. … Ingesting drugs is one of the least serious drug crimes a person can commit."

The lawsuit followed a 2017 Argus Leader investigation into the practice, which found that even children had been subject to forced catheterization.

