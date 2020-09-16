Federal judge awards thousands to those forcibly catheterized for urine samples

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A federal judge has approved a settlement to individuals who were unconstitutionally made to provide urine samples for suspected drug use through forced catheterizations.

U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange approved the $440,000 settlement in a Fourth Amendment case brought on by the ACLU of South Dakota against three South Dakota cities and their law enforcement agencies, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Individual officers were also named.

The ACLU of South Dakota and attorney Jim Leach of Rapid City filed the Fourth Amendment case on behalf of individuals who were subjected to the practice. The settlement, reached in August, was announced by the ACLU of South Dakota on Wednesday.

Plaintiffs said they were held down and forced to be catheterized after police obtained search warrants for urine samples to test for drugs.

The suit was brought against the city of Wagner and the Wagner Police Department, the city of Pierre and the Pierre Police Department, the city of Sisseton and the Sisseton Police Department, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.