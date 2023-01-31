Federal judge denies Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller's request for reinstatement

A federal judge has denied suspended state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller's request to reinstate her abilities in the Senate and to expedite a hearing on if her First Amendement rights were violated.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Roberto Lange issued his order Tuesday stating Frye-Mueller's claim for immediate action "cites to no authority but presumably is meant to be a motion for temporary restraining order."

Lange denied the temporary restraining order, in part, because Frye-Mueller failed to show notice to Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck that she was asking for immediate reinstatement and an expedited hearing.

"Frye-Mueller has failed to satisfy the requirements for a temporary restraining order because there was no written certification of 'any efforts to give notice and the reasons why [notice] should not be required,'" Lange wrote in his order.

Lange ordered Frye-Mueller and Schoenbeck to cooperate to set a hearing for preliminary injunction for Feb. 7 or Feb. 10.

Frye-Mueller filed the lawsuit Monday alleging Schoenbeck the Senate violated her First Amendment rights when she was suspended last week and stripped of her voting rights in the current legislative session.

The suspension occurred after a legislative staff member filed a report with Senate leadership claiming Frye-Mueller had an inappropriate and harassing conversation about childhood vaccinations and breastfeeding.

The staff member said the conversation was in front of Frye-Mueller's husband, Mike Mueller, and made her uncomfortable.

Frye-Mueller allegedly said the baby "could get down syndrome (sic), or autism," as well as allegedly saying that the baby "will die from those vaccines."

The report goes on to allege that Frye-Mueller continued to harass the staff member about unfounded and untrue claims that the World Health Organization is using vaccines on people because "we are guinea pigs for big pharma." The report states Frye-Mueller allegedly said the staff member was "taking away God's gift of immunity from" the staff member's baby.

The conversation then turned to breastfeeding, the report states, where Frye-Mueller allegedly told the staff member their husband could "suck on my breasts" to get milk to come in. Frye-Mueller allegedly said "a good time for that is at night" and then made "hand gestures to her chest area and motion for her husband to see if he agreed. He (Mueller) smiled and nodded," the report states.

The report states the conversation continued on vaccinations, alleging that Frye-Mueller "continued to point her finger at me with tears in her eyes saying repeatedly, 'you can't vaccinate your child anymore.'"

The Senate subcommittee investigating the allegations met Tuesday evening in a closed-door executive session with the staff member and Frye-Mueller. The subcommittee came back into an open session following the executive session.

Committee members said a redacted transcript of the Tuesday meeting will be released.