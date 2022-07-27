Federal judge sentences Oglala man to 18 years for killing friend with a sawed-off shotgun

A federal judge sentenced an Oglala man Wednesday above federal sentencing guidelines for killing his close friend by shooting him in the face with a sawed-off shotgun while he was intoxicated.

Dirk Garnier, 37, pleaded guilty on Feb. 18 to voluntary manslaughter and discharge of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence for the death of Beau Blacksmith, 30, on July 17, 2021. A federal grand jury originally charged Garnier with second-degree murder and discharge of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.

The government reduced the second-degree murder charge in exchange for Garnier’s guilty plea.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Garnier to a total of 18 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release. Viken applied the mandatory minimum 10-year consecutive sentence for the firearm charge. On the voluntary manslaughter charge, Viken sentenced Garnier to 8 years, exceeding the federal sentencing guidelines of five years and three months to six-and-a-half years.

Viken also ordered Garnier to five years of supervised release, three years for voluntary manslaughter and five years for the firearm charge, to run concurrently. Garnier will also have to pay a mandatory $200 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund, $100 for each count.

When Viken announced the sentence, he told Garnier he had, “no joy in announcing or imposing that.”

Court documents show Garnier and Blacksmith started drinking excessively together on the evening of July 16, 2021. At about 1 a.m. the two got into an argument outside Garnier’s home. Garnier went inside, grabbed a shotgun and pointed it at Blacksmith, who held up his hands and yelled, “It doesn’t have to come down like that!”

Garnier fired at close range and the round went through Blacksmith’s right eye and into his brain.

During the sentencing hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan Poppen, representing the government, presented an audio recording of an interview with the FBI agent who responded to the scene. The agent recounted that he arrived at the property to find Garnier pointing a shotgun at him. The agent said he told Garnier to drop the gun several times, and Garnier cursed at him. The agent then shot Garnier in the shoulder.

Viken said he is "surprised" Garnier is alive and the agent did him a favor by shooting him in the shoulder and not killing him.

When the agent went up to Garnier and asked him if he had shot Blacksmith, Garnier stated he didn’t shoot him, and that his friend wasn’t dead. The agent then found Blacksmith’s body and covered it.

Poppen argued the judge should sentence Garnier to 20 years because of uncharged and dismissed conduct, including brandishing a firearm at a federal agent and the dismissed second-degree murder charge. Poppen also argued for the judge to vary from sentencing guidelines because of the extremely serious nature of the crime and Garnier’s history, which included alcohol-related tribal charges, although Garnier has no prior felonies.

Garnier’s defense attorney, Thomas Diggins, asked the judge to sentence Garnier between five years and three months to six years. He said Garnier is extremely remorseful, and the event would not have happened without alcohol, although that does not excuse Garnier’s actions. He said Garnier lost a “dear friend.”

Garnier’s sister, brother and niece attended the hearing on his behalf. His sister addressed the court and said her brother would not have shot his friend had he not been so intoxicated. She said Garnier and Blacksmith were good friends, and she felt shocked when she heard the news.

She said Garnier did everything he could working as a mechanic to take care of his children, and he would make sure he fed and took care of anyone who came to his home.

“Give him a chance to be with his children again. They miss him and they don’t understand what’s going on,” she said.

Viken chose to exceed sentencing guidelines because of dismissed and uncharged conduct, referring to Garnier brandishing a gun when a federal agent arrived on scene and the original second degree murder charge.

Viken acknowledged Garnier’s remorse and said he has a “strong sense of the pain inflicted on family and community.” He also referenced Garnier’s struggle with alcohol, noting Garnier should have sought treatment for his addiction. Viken said Garnier had alcohol-related arrests spanning from 2005-2020, indicating a 15-year problem with the substance. The judge said Garnier did nothing to seek treatment.

“You shot one of your best friend’s in the face with a sawed-off shotgun,” Viken said. “This did not have to happen.”