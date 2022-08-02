Federal judge sentences Rapid City man for child pornography a second time

“These are real kids, and you know that because that’s why you were viewing it,” U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey Viken told a man he sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for receipt of child pornography with a prior child pornography conviction and possession of child pornography with a prior child pornography conviction.

Gary Asmus, 49, of Rapid City appeared in federal court on Friday to be sentenced by Viken for the second time on child pornography charges. The first time was in January 2016 for a 2014 count of possession of child pornography.

In that case, Viken sentenced Asmus far below the federal sentencing guidelines, the judge noted on Friday. If Viken had followed the guidelines — which he is not obligated by law to do — Asmus would have faced from eight years and one month to 10 years in federal prison. He received a one-and-a-half year sentence with five years of supervised release.

On Friday, Viken stayed within the federal sentencing guidelines of 11 years and three months to 14 years with a 12-year sentence. He also ordered Asmus to 10 years of supervised release, $5,000 of restitution and a $200 mandatory assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund — $100 for each count.

The judge said his variance below the guidelines in 2016 was “substantial” and “probably the largest I’ve ever granted in a child pornography case.”

Viken noted on Friday that the decision was based in the hope that Asmus could be treated for his addiction and PTSD he incurred while stationed overseas.

Asmus completed his first prison sentence in March 2017. After two years on supervised release and his completion of sex offender treatment, the court discharged him from supervised release in March 2019, three years before completing the five years the court originally ordered. The U.S. Probation & Pretrial Services Office recommended the discharge, and Viken said he approved the early discharge because “it was going well.”

By October 2020, Asmus faced his most recent charges. Viken said Asmus possessed 64 files, including material that showed an adult male penetrating a toddler. Asmus’ wife found an image of her 17-year-old daughter’s breast on his phone.

“You staying away from that behavior was very brief,” Viken told Asmus.

Asmus’ defense attorney, Thomas Diggins with the Federal Public Defender’s Office in Rapid City, said his client’s PTSD likely led to his child pornography addiction and that needs to be treated first. He said his client learned a lot from his recent relapse and, “I don’t think he will ever feel he can address this on his own.”

Diggins asked the court to sentence Asmus to eight years in prison, which he called a “significant punishment.” He noted support from Asmus’ family — who wrote letters in his support — and his work history and service to the country.

“I failed. One hundred percent,” Asmus said. “There’s no way to sugar coat it or lay any blame on external factors. This is my fault. I’m willing to accept any punishment the court sees fit. I just ask you don’t give up on me.”

The prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather Sazama, told the court, “Children are not safe from Mr. Asmus.”

Sazama noted that Asmus had completed PTSD and sex offender treatment, which is successful in preventing re-offense in the majority of cases.

“He is the one-tenth who has the propensity and acts on it, and does it again,” she said, asking the judge to sentence Asmus within the federal sentencing.

“PTSD does not make anyone abuse children,” Sazama said.