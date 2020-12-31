Federal judge slams Noem, state court’s response to pandemic in speedy trial order

A South Dakota federal judge harshly criticized Gov. Kristi Noem and the state court system’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in an order that also strongly condemned a state judge and prosecutor for violating a defendant’s Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial.

South Dakota can’t “‘take advantage' of its own failures to follow scientific facts and safeguards in entering blanket denials of the rights of speedy trials,” Judge Charles Kornmann wrote in a Dec 28 document.

Kornmann sided with Matthew Kurtenbach, a defendant who represented himself, over arguments written by lawyers for Brad Howell, the Codington County sheriff that’s detaining Kurtenbach pre-trial.

“South Dakota has done little, if anything, to curtail the spread of the virus” Kornmann wrote in his opinion and order.

Noem “has often questioned publicly the scientific fact that mask wearing prevents the virus from spreading” and the example she set by being the only public official not wearing a mask during an event at N95 manufacturer in Aberdeen discourages the public from wearing masks, Kornmann wrote.