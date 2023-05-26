Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The federal government has a treaty obligation to fund tribal law enforcement on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, a federal judge ruled Tuesday almost four months after a two-day court trial in Rapid City presented competing arguments on the issue.

"We are hopeful the United States abides by the court’s direction immediately, and provides the tribe with the resources needed to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis on the Pine Ridge Reservation as soon as possible," Oglala Sioux Tribe President Frank Star Comes Out wrote in a statement on Friday.

Chief Judge Roberto Lange's ruling — laid out in a 78-page document — denied the government's motion to completely dismiss the tribe's lawsuit. The government argued the United States had no treaty duty to provide funding for law enforcement, which the judge disagreed with.

"The United States has a treaty duty unique to the tribe to provide protection and law enforcement cooperation and support on the reservation," Lange wrote.

Lange did not, however, completely rule in favor of the tribe's case, which asked for the court to not only rule that the government had a treaty obligation to fund law enforcement, but to also fund an adequate law enforcement presence — at least 120 officers, according to the OST.

"The tribe has not shown at this stage that a duty extends to entitle the tribe to the level of funding or support that it sought in its law enforcement and criminal investigations proposals," the judge wrote.

The split ruling established the basis for the tribe's argument to receive more law enforcement funding, but did not determine the level of funding the government should provide.

The court ordered the government to revaluate the tribe's requested funding, reassess its 1999 service population estimate — which is the basis for current funding amounts — and address the "underfunding" from the use of the data.

"(The government) may neither abandon altogether funding support of the tribe's law enforcement, nor act arbitrarily and capriciously, or otherwise in disregard of that duty," Lange wrote.

Star Comes Out said if the government does not honor its treaty-based duties, "the tribe will look forward to proving at trial that the United States has violated its treaty obligations to fund law enforcement at Pine Ridge and that the Tribe is legally-entitled to adequate funding for 120 fully equipped law enforcement officers."

The judge encouraged the government and the tribe to "work together to promptly figure out how to more fairly fund tribal law enforcement."

The law enforcement crisis on Pine Ridge coupled with the federal government's denial of the tribe's requests for additional funding prompted the lawsuit.

Pine Ridge's law enforcement is funded through the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act (ISDEAA), which provides the ability for tribes to take over services administered by the Secretary of Interior, including law enforcement.

Prior to 1998, the Bureau of Indian Affairs provided the tribe with law enforcement through the Tribal Priority Allocation system (TPA). Through the TPA system, the federal government provided a lump sum of money based on priorities laid out by the tribe.

In the late 1990s, the tribe had access to non-BIA grants for law enforcement that bolstered a larger law enforcement force, so they were able to use their TPA funds for programs other than law enforcement.

In 1999, the BIA changed it's funding mechanism for law enforcement and separated it from the TPA system. However, when they calculated the amount OST needed, they based it off the artificially small number the tribe used through the TPA system because they had funding through other sources.

When the additional grants dried up in 2006, the tribe lost roughly half of its police officers.

The reduction has caused a law enforcement crisis on the reservation, according to the tribe and testimony during the trial.

Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety Chief of Police Algin Young testified his 33 patrol officers cannot respond to all 911 calls, work an average of 80 hours of overtime a week and are "exhausted."