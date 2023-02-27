Former Oglala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner appeared in federal court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to accusations he stole more than $80,000 from the tribe during his time in office, adding to a history of legal trouble and controversy.

A federal grand jury indicted the 37-year-old Bear Runner in July 2022 on charges of wire fraud, larceny, and embezzlement and theft from a tribal organization. The indictment was unsealed on Thursday, the same day U.S. Marshal's arrested Bear Runner in Rapid City.

The document alleges that Bear Runner stole from the tribe from January 2019 to January 2020. He was president of the tribe from 2018 to 2020.

According to the indictment, Bear Runner submitted fraudulent vouchers and received checks from the tribe for work-related trips off the reservation he never took.

Over the course of a year, Bear Runner took approximately $80,000 meant for airlines, food and hotels and used it for his own personal endeavors, "including cashing the checks and spending the funds at the Prairie Wind Casino," the indictment reads.

Bear Runner is held in the Pennington County Jail on the federal charges. U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann signed at order on Friday to keep Bear Runner detained pending trial.

Bear Runner's attorney, Assistant Federal Public Defender Thomas Diggins, filed a motion on Monday asking the judge to reconsider. The document states that Bear Runner could stay with his adopted father in Batesland pending trial, and he would agree to submit to testing and any other court conditions of release.

During Bear Runner’s presidency, he supported successful efforts to legalize marijuana and same-sex marriage on the reservation. He also backed hate crime legislation and spoke out against legalizing alcohol in casinos.

Bear Runner was suspended for 30 days in July 2020 after some council members were upset they couldn’t reach him after he issued a 72-hour lockdown during the pandemic. The next month, the Tribal Council put him on an unpaid suspension amid accusations he coerced a minor into having oral sex with him.

He survived an impeachment hearing by just two votes. Seven weeks later, Bear Runner lost the November 2020 election to Kevin Killer, who received almost 70% of the vote.

The weekend after the loss, he was arrested in Rapid City for failure to leave when someone called 911 from Cheers Sports Bar on North Lacrosse Street in Rapid City to report that Bear Runner was fighting private security, the police department told the Journal at the time.

Bear Runner failed to appear at a status hearing for the case in August 2022. He also faces a DUI in Pennington County from December 2021. Court records show he failed to appear at an August 2022 court hearing in that case as well.

In 2014, Bear Runner was convicted of a DUI after a trial in Pennington County. He was sentenced to a 30-day suspended sentence. In 2020, he faced charges for drunk driving on the reservation. It’s unclear if he was ultimately convicted.