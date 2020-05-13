Feeding South Dakota gets 84,000-pound food donation

“What we would want to tell our folks is the food we have on any particular week might be different than next week, depending on what food is available to us,” Stensaas said. “We’re using financial donations to purchase more food. Our costs have gone up quite significantly to fill gap left by less donated products.”

Regardless of where the donated or purchased food comes from, the CDC said the COVID-19 virus is not transmitted through food, Stensaas said.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is grateful for the opportunity to work with Feeding South Dakota to provide food resources for those who find themselves in need during this challenging time,” said Rapid City Stake President Troy Nesbit, who helped coordinate the donation.

“Many of our members and missionaries have had the opportunity to volunteer at the Feeding South Dakota facilities for several years, but we are especially grateful to be able to contribute in this manner at this time,” he said.

Because of the growing needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the church encouraged communities nationally and internationally to find local organizations that could benefit from assistance, Nesbit said.