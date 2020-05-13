Feeding South Dakota gets 84,000-pound food donation

Feeding South Dakota welcomed about 84,000 pounds of donated food that rolled into Rapid City on Wednesday morning.
Two semi truckloads of food for western South Dakota and Chadron, Neb., food banks were sent from the Bishops Warehouse, a ministry of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City. One of the church’s primary outreaches is feeding the hungry and providing aid nationally and internationally in times of crisis.
Each semi carried 48 pallets loaded with about $88,000 worth of canned soups, vegetables, fruit and other staples such as sugar and flour, according to a news release from the church’s Rapid City Stake.
The food was delivered to Feeding South Dakota’s Rapid City location. One truckload will be used by Feeding South Dakota in Rapid City. The other was distributed among food pantries in Custer, Edgemont, Hot Springs and Chadron, Neb. A third truck, carrying another 42 tons of food valued at $44,000, proceeded to Pierre.
The donations offer some relief to Feeding South Dakota and food banks that have struggled to keep up with needs during the COVID-19 pandemic and business shutdowns.
For the safety of its staff, volunteers and those picking up food, Feeding South Dakota closed its pantry doors and has staff working in shifts to comply with CDC recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The organization also has made changes to its food distribution, said Jennifer Stensaas, marketing and communications coordinator.
“We do feel a little bit rugged. We find ourselves being challenged to our limits, challenged to go where the hunger is,” Stensaas said. “Over the past two months, we’ve tripled the output of what we’ve normally done (with food distribution).”
To make the most efficient use of its available staff, volunteers and vehicles in Rapid City, Feeding South Dakota has temporarily suspended its 13 mobile distribution sites. Instead, food is distributed every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at Central States Fairgrounds.
A list of locations where Feeding South Dakota is distributing food statewide is updated every Sunday night on the organization’s website, feedingsouthdakota.org/our-programs/mobile-food-distributions/
About 500 families are served each week, Stensaas said, and about 40% of people Feeding South Dakota serves are 18 and younger. Typically each family receives 30 to 70 pounds of fresh and frozen produce, dairy, meat, breads and non-perishable foods. Right now, Feeding South Dakota is asking families to pick up food every other week so the existing resources can be stretched among a greater number of people who are in need.
Few businesses and organizations are able to host food drives right now, Stensaas said, so Feeding South Dakota’s donations of food from the community has dwindled. The organization is relying more on donated items from the Feeding America network and from grocery stores that contribute food that is nearing its “use by” date.
“What we would want to tell our folks is the food we have on any particular week might be different than next week, depending on what food is available to us,” Stensaas said. “We’re using financial donations to purchase more food. Our costs have gone up quite significantly to fill gap left by less donated products.”
Regardless of where the donated or purchased food comes from, the CDC said the COVID-19 virus is not transmitted through food, Stensaas said.
“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is grateful for the opportunity to work with Feeding South Dakota to provide food resources for those who find themselves in need during this challenging time,” said Rapid City Stake President Troy Nesbit, who helped coordinate the donation.
“Many of our members and missionaries have had the opportunity to volunteer at the Feeding South Dakota facilities for several years, but we are especially grateful to be able to contribute in this manner at this time,” he said.
Because of the growing needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the church encouraged communities nationally and internationally to find local organizations that could benefit from assistance, Nesbit said.
“We have a long-standing relationship with Feeding South Dakota and we know how much good they do and all the people they help, so for us it was an easy fit to find somebody that could use this donation,” he said.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints operates its own farms and ranches and uses tithes from church members to buy food it can’t produce on its own. Items are prepared and packaged by volunteers at the church’s food-processing complex in downtown Salt Lake City and then shipped directly to nonprofit relief organizations or church-owned distribution centers.
Nesbit said the church also holds fasting Sundays once a month, and church members are encouraged to contribute the money they might have spent on meals to the church's work. Those funds are earmarked specifically to help people in need, he said.
