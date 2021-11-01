Feeding South Dakota launches Thanksgiving fundraising drive

Feeding South Dakota announced Monday its 11th annual Thanksgiving Meal Match Campaign with a goal to raise $125,000 to provide Thanksgiving meals to 5,000 families. To help reach this goal, Greg and Pam Sands of Sands Wall Systems are offering a dollar-for-dollar matching gift of $25,000 for donations made from Nov. 1 until Nov. 25.

With this matching gift, donations of $25 will provide two families with turkey and ingredients to prepare a traditional Thanksgiving meal in their homes.

“As we reflect on the many blessings we have, we are so grateful to Greg and Pam Sands for their kindness shown to those in need of a Thanksgiving meal,” said Lori Dykstra, CEO of Feeding South Dakota. “So many of the families we serve continue to rebuild their lives from loss of wages and work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Feeding South Dakota will host special drive-through for Thanksgiving meal distributions at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Central States Fairgrounds, 800 San Francisco St., in Rapid City. The meal distributions will continue until 10 a.m. or until all the meals are gone. Each family will receive one meal, with a limit of two families served per vehicle. An adult must be present to represent each family.

