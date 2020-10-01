Feeding South Dakota receives $160,000 grant for Mobile Food Pantries

Avera Health announced a multi-year grant award on Wednesday to Feeding South Dakota. The $160,000 grant will provide food through Feeding South Dakota's Mobile Food Pantry Program in communities across the state.

The Mobile Food Pantry distributes food to individuals and families in need. A schedule of dates and locations where the Mobile Food Pantry will be through the end of 2020 is listed at feedingsouthdakota.org/our-programs/mobile-food-distributions.

In FY20, the Mobile Food Pantry Program distributed 5,097,832 million pounds of food, providing 4,250,000 million meals to thousands of individuals and families in South Dakota. This increase of 300% is largely due to the demands placed on the organization by COVID-19 to feed more than twice the normal number of South Dakotans who were already food insecure, according to a news release.

“Now more than ever, this gift could not come at a better time. Due to the long-lasting effects experienced by so many due to COVID-19, the number of people that we typically serve has more than doubled,” said Matt Gassen, CEO for Feeding South Dakota.

