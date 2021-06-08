Feeding South Dakota receiving $150,000 worth of food

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is donating more than 120,000 pounds of food this week to Feeding South Dakota. Statewide, one out of nine individuals and one out of six children, is food insecure. They lack access to enough food for a healthy, active life and they lack access to nutritious food.
On Wednesday, three trailers loaded with more than 70 pallets of food will arrive at the Feeding South Dakota warehouse. Each pallet contains items such as canned soups, stew, chili, beans, vegetables, turkey, tomato sauce, fruit, pasta, peanut butter, sugar, flour, powdered milk, and other staples. The value of the donated food is roughly $150,000.
On Thursday, groups of volunteers from the church will arrive to begin breaking down the large pallets of food and sorting it. The food will be distributed to 13 food banks or pantries in South Dakota and northwest Nebraska, including Rapid City, Spearfish, Hot Springs, Belle Fourche, Newell, Custer, Pierre, and Chadron, Neb. Most food banks or pantries will pick up the donations on Saturday.
“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is grateful for the opportunity to work with Feeding South Dakota as well as many other smaller food pantries to provide food resources for those who find themselves in need during this challenging time,” said Troy Nesbit, who helped coordinate the donation. “Our members and missionaries have enjoyed a wonderful working relationship with Feeding South Dakota and are excited to be able to extend our opportunities to serve to smaller pantries in the region. We love living in South Dakota and are grateful for the many people who have made it their life's work to help those in need.”
Nesbit serves as the Rapid City Stake President for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The large-scale donation has been months in the making, with help from church volunteers Richard and Nancy Hemming. This food donation is being sent from the Bishops’ Storehouse, which gives to causes around the world and is funded by donations from the members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.