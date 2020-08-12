Fehd returns for third season with Rush

The Rapid City Rush announced Wednesday that defenseman Brandon Fehd will return for the 2020-21 campaign.
Fehd returns to the Rush following his second full-time season at the ECHL level, both in Rapid City. After missing the first month of the season due to injury, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound blue-liner appeared in 38 games, earning eight assists with a +3 rating.
“If you told me when I got called up from the SPHL in 2018 that I’d be signing for a third season with the Rush in 2020, I don’t know if I would be more excited then or now because of how unreal this feeling is. It is such a blessing for me to be a part of this organization again,” Fehd said. “It was a really easy decision, honestly. There’s no other coach I’d rather play for than Coach Tetrault. We had a solid squad last year, and this year, we have a lot of returning players and great chemistry to start on the right foot. Considering the new ownership and their positive impact, and the fan support that we have, it’s an easy decision to make every time in signing back with this team.
“The goal is for us to bring a championship back to Rapid City. That has to be the bar. Personally, I’d like to contribute more offensively next season. Additionally, being a third-year player, I want to take on more of a leadership role with this team and give back in the same way that leaders before me did for both my teammates and my community.”
Rush Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Daniel Tetrault said he is happy to have a player and person of Fed's caliber back in his locker room.
"He is the true definition of heart and soul. Since bringing him into the fold in the 2018-19 season, he has been a team-first player through and through," Tetrault said. "Every day at the rink, Brandon brings an unparalleled work ethic, and never takes a day off. In games, he brings a high-octane compete level paired with defensive responsibility, which is why he’s led our team in plus/minus over the last two seasons. Coming into his third season with the Rush, I expect him to continue to play at a high level, and to step into an even bigger leadership role with this club.”
Since joining the roster full-time in December of 2018, Fehd has earned three goals, 14 assists, and 17 points in 88 games, along with a +10 rating.
