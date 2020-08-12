Fehd returns for third season with Rush

“If you told me when I got called up from the SPHL in 2018 that I’d be signing for a third season with the Rush in 2020, I don’t know if I would be more excited then or now because of how unreal this feeling is. It is such a blessing for me to be a part of this organization again,” Fehd said. “It was a really easy decision, honestly. There’s no other coach I’d rather play for than Coach Tetrault. We had a solid squad last year, and this year, we have a lot of returning players and great chemistry to start on the right foot. Considering the new ownership and their positive impact, and the fan support that we have, it’s an easy decision to make every time in signing back with this team.