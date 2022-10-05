Fentanyl seizures soar in Pennington County

The amount of fentanyl seized in Pennington County this year indicates an increased popularity of the dangerous drug.

According to the CDC, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid used for severe pain. It’s 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and is often mixed with heroin or cocaine or sold in counterfeit pills, often without the buyer’s knowledge.

The amount of fentanyl seized in Pennington County so far this year is almost seven times the amount seized in 2020, and law enforcement predicts the end-of-year quantities to exceed last year’s by a wide margin.

In 2020, the Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team (UNET) in Pennington County seized 128.2 grams of fentanyl in the county. In 2021, that number shot up to 960.55 grams. By the end of August this year, 892.001 grams were seized.

To put that in perspective, the Rapid City Police Department said one gram of fentanyl equals 10 pills.

By the end of the year, UNET expects to seize up to 1,400 grams of the opioid, according to the Pennington County team’s supervisor, Sgt. Casey Kenrick with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Kenrick has worked with the PCSO for 17 years and been involved with UNET for eight years. He said that fentanyl is rising in popularity over heroin.

UNET is a drug task force led by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). It’s comprised of the PCSO, the Rapid City Police Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol and DCI. UNET’s overarching goal is to disrupt traffickers and arrest distributors, but Kenrick said the task force also is focusing on the issue of overdoses.

Since September 2021, RCPD officers and PCSO deputies have been issued Narcan, a drug that can treat narcotic overdoses in an emergency situation. Since that time, it has been administered at least 18 times, according to the RCPD.

“We had to adjust what we were doing and recognize that we needed the officers and deputies that are responding — sometimes first, sometimes first by a long time — to these incidences of overdoses, they needed something to help instead of waiting for the ambulance to show up,” Kenrick said.

The number of overdose deaths from synthetic opioids other than methadone, which includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogs, increased over 56% from 2019 to 2020 nationally. The number of overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids in 2020 was more than 18 times the number in 2013.

“What it does is, basically, it tells your brain to forget breathing and you suffocate. That’s how you die from this, so it’s a pretty horrific way to go on top of everything,” Kenrick said.

Often, Kenrick said people don’t know they are taking fentanyl, or they don’t know how much fentanyl is in the substance they purchased, putting them at a higher risk for overdose.

“You don’t know what you’re getting, from one batch to the next, and that’s the concern that we have. Let’s say you do have a three-pill habit or you can tolerate three pills. What if that third pill has got more fentanyl in it than you're used to? You're already on a high dose of this opioid so then you're at a higher one,” he said.

While UNET does go after distributors, which ranges from people bringing thousands of pills into the area to an addict buying 100 and using 50 and then selling 50, Kenrick said the task force has one goal.

“At the end of the day, we don’t want people to die. That’s honestly our goal. If you need help or somebody is having a medical issue, just call 911 and stay there. Don’t run off because they’re not going to know what’s going on right away,” Kenrick said. “We’ve had a few of those where people just ditch out on people and they’re dead before you can do anything about it.”

South Dakota law provides immunity to someone who experiences a drug-related overdose and is in need of medical assistance. They may not be charged for drug-related offenses based off information and evidence obtained through the need for assistance.

For those struggling with substance abuse of any kind, Kenrick said there are options for help, including the county’s Care Campus, which offers addiction treatment.

“You’re not checking yourself in with cops, you’re not trying to get arrested. If you have a problem and you need to deal with your addiction, that’s the place to go to start that process,” he said.