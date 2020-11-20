Few South Dakotans traveling for Thanksgiving, AAA survey says

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

83% of South Dakota residents surveyed will be staying home for the Thanksgiving holiday;

44% say they are not traveling because of COVID-19;

56% say they were not planning to travel anyway;

86% of South Dakota residents surveyed said they perceive traveling at this time poses a risk;

34% call that risk “significant.”

Of the survey respondents still planning to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, 94% plan to drive, 4% plan to fly, and 2% plan to travel by some other mode of transportation such as bus or train. The AAA survey of 1,346 South Dakota residents was conducted Nov. 12 and 13 by Public Policy Polling. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.7%.

“Although Thanksgiving is typically a driving holiday, it should be noted that since the beginning of COVID, those who have decided to travel this year have predominantly done so by car where they can have greater control over their environment and the ability to modify plans at the last minute,” Buskohl said.

AAA reminds those who will be driving to plan their route ahead. To minimize the number of stops along the way, pack meals, plenty of snacks and beverages, an emergency roadside kit, and extra masks and wipes.