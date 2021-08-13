Fewer drugs arrests, DUIs so far at rally

Alcohol and drug violations are trending downward at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, according to Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater.

VanDewater said misdemeanor drug charges can likely be attributed to the state's voter-approved marijuana laws even though they have yet to be implemented.

"We've taken a different stance on some of our misdemeanor drugs," he said.

Information from potential drug charges is sent to the Meade County State's Attorney's Office for review before charges are filed, VanDewater said.

As of 6 a.m. Friday, the Sturgis Police Department recorded 128 misdemeanor drug possession charges at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which is down from 202 from last year's total at the same time.

Felony drug charges totaled 96, down from 112 last year to date.

Police officers have issued 99 driving under the influence charges, down from last year's to date total of 117.

"It's hard to say, it might just be the differences in stops," VanDewater said of the decrease in drug and alcohol related charges.