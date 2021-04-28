FieldTurf is installed at new Fitzgerald Stadium, home opener on target

"We're giving them an abbreviated home schedule anyhow, so we knew in order for this project to be successful, not only did we need to maintain the budget, but we needed to maintain the schedule," he said. "We're not patting ourselves on the back yet, but we have come a long way. We're all very optimistic. The bottom line is we will be playing baseball here on June 3."

On display to the media were samples of FieldTurf. Dave Ploof Field at Fitzgerald Stadium will be the only all-synthetic field in the state.

Johnson said that starting on Day One of construction, one of the first things they had to do was prepare the field for the synthetic turf. That meant removing a foot, to a foot and one-half of dirt throughout the facility to even things up.

"We have soft soil, ground water is high along Rapid Creek. There were concerns with stability, but it was designed with a drainage system that rain water drains about as quickly as it hits the field," he said.

In the past when it has been a wet summer with thunderstorms, Torve said they "wearied themselves," getting the tarp on and off the field. The field is not maintenance free, but almost, compared to what it used to be.