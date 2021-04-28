FieldTurf is installed at new Fitzgerald Stadium, home opener on target

Rapid City Post 22 American Legion baseball manager Kelvin Torve is no engineer, and he is not a construction worker.
But since construction began after last season at Fitzgerald Stadium, he found himself wandering out on the field four or five times a week just to take a look.
And daydream a bit.
"I was just anxious to see progress," he said as the $5 million dollar makeover is heading down the backstretch for the 2021 season, and was open to the media Wednesday morning for a progress look.
"They are getting close and it is exciting. The seats are going in, the canopy is painted, and the turf is in. It's really getting close."
The FieldTurf has now been installed, although not completely finished, and the rest of the construction appears to be on target for the June 3 home opener as the Hardhats host the annual Veterans Classic. Post 22 opens the season this weekend at Cheyenne Post 6.
Rod Johnson, City Operations Management Engineer, gave a brief summary Wednesday in the parking lot to media and representatives of those who have played a part in the new stadium.
Johnson said he looked at Post 22's schedule (all three teams) and there are 74 games scheduled at this facility from June 3 to July 4. That's 2½ games a day, he said, along with practice time.
"We're giving them an abbreviated home schedule anyhow, so we knew in order for this project to be successful, not only did we need to maintain the budget, but we needed to maintain the schedule," he said. "We're not patting ourselves on the back yet, but we have come a long way. We're all very optimistic. The bottom line is we will be playing baseball here on June 3."
On display to the media were samples of FieldTurf. Dave Ploof Field at Fitzgerald Stadium will be the only all-synthetic field in the state.
Johnson said that starting on Day One of construction, one of the first things they had to do was prepare the field for the synthetic turf. That meant removing a foot, to a foot and one-half of dirt throughout the facility to even things up.
"We have soft soil, ground water is high along Rapid Creek. There were concerns with stability, but it was designed with a drainage system that rain water drains about as quickly as it hits the field," he said.
In the past when it has been a wet summer with thunderstorms, Torve said they "wearied themselves," getting the tarp on and off the field. The field is not maintenance free, but almost, compared to what it used to be.
"We were doing it (taking the tarp off) at 6 in the morning for an 8 o'clock Firecracker game," he said. "That is one thing that is not going to be missed. If it stops raining, you go out and play, period. If it starts raining, you get in the dugout and wait until the rain ends and then you play."
Johnson added that FieldTurf is one of the early innovators of not only football synthetic turf and soccer, but also with baseball.
"As we were looking at different systems, FieldTurf came about as or more knowledgeable than anyone when it comes to synthetic turf," he said. "We're confident with what we will have out there."
Torve said the engineers have made it so it plays just like a grass and dirt field. He said they have picked a faster infield and a normal play outfield.
The field strands are two inches in pile length, and after the rubber pellets and sand is installed, they will be an inch and quarter for the outfield and about ¾ of an inch in the infield.
There will certainly be changes on how the players play the game with a faster field on ground balls, especially. Torve said the Hardhats will figure it out.
"The old outfield was really slow. It didn't matter how low they mowed the grass, it was slow. Baseballs in the gap would get held up," he said. "These baseballs will get out there a lot quicker, but again, we have good baseball players and they will make adjustments. As soon as we can get on the field and practice, we'll hit some ground balls to them and they'll figure it out. The difference in play-ability is off-set on how nice it is."
Looking back, Torve said the old Fitzgerald Stadium had a gorgeous setting, but the playing facility itself left a lot to be desired. That will all change for the players and the fans.
"Now we'll have covered grandstands and more comfortable seats, just more amenities. The fan experience is going to be great," he said.