Fill the Boot campaign moves online to aid Muscular Dystrophy Association.

As the COVID pandemic affects communities across the United States, it has also impacted in-person fundraising for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

For 66 years, the International Association of Fire Fighters has collected critical funds as part of the Fill the Boot program. This year, instead of local firefighters meeting the public and gathering donations in person, a virtual Fill the Boot campaign is taking place throughout September.

Rapid City's Fill the Boot will be conducted virtually at filltheboot.donordrive.com/participant/4774.

Donations collected by Rapid City Professional Fire Fighters Local 1040 help meet the urgent need for MDA’s Frontline COVID-19 Emergency Fund to continue services for people nationwide who have neuromuscular diseases. In 2019, Rapid City's Fill the Boot campaign raised $47,000 that supports research for treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases.

“For six decades, IAFF members have been at intersections across America with their fire boots to collect donations for MDA,” IAFF General President Harold Schaitberger said. “Virtual Fill the Boot will let our members continue to collect to help MDA meet their vital mission.”

