Film explores life of Lakota who could become Catholic saint

“Of course, that doesn’t happen,” Zielinski says. “But he had this other religious experience in the course of the dance. In his description, he says, ‘I saw the Son of God and this god was not a white man, he was not an Indian. He was the god of all peoples.’ I believe this is the key to Black Elk’s holiness.”

Also, Black Elk had met and befriended Jesuit missionaries who had come to Pine Ridge in the 1880s, and those relationships and memories of the curiosity he felt when he visited cathedrals in Europe, combined with his vision, help to steer him toward Catholicism.

The film does raise the question of whether Black Elk truly converted to Catholicism or if he faked it to get along in the white man’s world, as well as the criticism by some Lakota that he forsook their traditions.

Black Elk “is able to somehow say, ‘I was raised a Lakota. I learned as a Lakota how to pray, how to speak to God, how to please God, and yet here come these Jesuits with their message of Christianity and the Son of God,’” Zielinski says. “Instead of rejecting that, he’s able to embrace it because it fits his vision of God belonging to everybody.”

And in that way, she sees Black Elk as a role model for today’s divided partisan culture.

“I think he is this incredible bridge figure,” Zielinski says, “that he could hold his pipe in one hand and hold his rosary in one hand at the same time. … It’s that trying to listen to and accept and embrace the message and beliefs and philosophy of both sides.”

