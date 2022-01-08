Film, fundraiser shine light on human trafficking

“The Stoning of Soraya M.”, a movie based on a true story of betrayal and conspiracy, will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at Elks Theatre in Rapid City. Admission is free. Award-winning filmmaker Todd Burns, a producer of the movie, will be a special guest at the film screening and at a Treasured Lives fundraiser on Jan. 15.

“The Stoning of Soraya M.” stars Jim Caviezel from “The Passion of the Christ.” “The Stoning of Soraya M.” won multiple awards and ultimately led to a reversal of stoning laws in Iran and throughout the Middle East. The film screening is sponsored by Treasured Lives, a Rapid City-based nonprofit organization that provides advocacy, support groups, housing and crisis care for sex trafficking survivors.

The film screening is an opportunity for the community to meet Burns. He’ll be the guest speaker at the second annual Treasured Lives fundraiser, Treasured Lives Presents Todd Burns, An Exquisite Dinner Event, on Jan. 15 at The Monument in Rapid City. Tickets are available to hear Burns speak at 4 p.m., or tickets can be purchased for the entire VIP event. Tickets can be purchased at themonument.live/events/detail/toddburns; the deadline to buy tickets is Jan. 10. There’s also a virtual option to watch Burns speak; for tickets, go to treasured-lives.eventbrite.com.

“I’m going to share a little about my life working against trafficking, a little bit about my history in the film business and other businesses, and then discuss how to make an impact on the current issues that Treasured Lives seeks to address in South Dakota,” Burns said.

This year’s VIP event includes Burns’ speech and beginning at 6 p.m., live music by Rapid City jazz and blues singer Sophia Beatty, dinner, drink tickets and a silent auction. Each guest will receive a surprise gift courtesy of Black Hills Gems.

“We’re trying to make this a very elegant affair. That’s what makes it different than a lot of fundraising events. It’s exquisite and yet still makes a good fundraiser,” said Kelly Patterson, founder of Treasured Lives.

The “enormous” silent auction includes work by well-known and local artists, staycation packages from Liv Hospitality, hair and nail salon packages, Golden Cinema theater baskets, items from Vertex, Mostly Chocolates, desserts from The Millstone, antiques, homemade quilts and much more, Patterson said. To sponsor a table or to donate silent auction items, call 605-381-4867. For more information about Treasured Lives, go to thetreasuredhouse.org.

Treasured Lives was launched about two years ago by Patterson, who is a survivor of human trafficking. Treasured Lives also is raising funds to build The Treasured House, South Dakota’s first crisis house for survivors of sex trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation.

The Treasured Lives Presents fundraiser will benefit the organization’s work and its mission to build The Treasured House.

“Every penny helps us. Our big goal is the crisis home, but it’s the daily taking care of these gals and guys too,” Patterson said. “The bigger picture is we’re able to work toward the goal of a crisis home and to have funds to continue daily operations.”

In some cases, Patterson said, trafficking survivors come to Treasured Lives needing everything – rent and utilities paid, food, clothing, diapers and gas in their car.

“All year long, the donations keep us going. It’s a big undertaking but this community has been phenomenal,” she said.

Burns is a human rights activist, in addition to being a filmmaker, attorney and entrepreneur. He serves on more than 30 nonprofit and for-profit boards and is the executive board director for Exodus Cry, an organization committed to abolishing commercial sex trafficking. Burns is passionate about human rights causes. One of his documentaries currently in production focuses on the Native American issues related to murdered and missing women.

Burns is part of a team that is developing a film series based on Patterson.

“We are working on developing her story into a limited series or a film -- focusing on her story as a canvas for the issue of ring trafficking -- and how it occurs throughout the world,” Burns said. “Her story would be the anchor, then we would focus on the buyers who make the market (politicians, wealthy), the organized crime figures that sell the women (motorcycle gangs), the government and police departments that are trying to find and fight it, and her personal story navigating staying alive while being abused and moved through a violent and demeaning system.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0