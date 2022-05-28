Final event costs Stevens boys state title; Baylee Van Zee pulls off upset in 100-meter hurdles

SIOUX FALLS — The Rapid City Stevens boys needed five points to win the title outright and four to share it with Harrisburg entering the 4x400-meter relay, the final event of the South Dakota State Track & Field Meet Saturday at Howard Wood Field.

Harrisburg sat atop the standings with 94 points, and Stevens trailed with 90 and the opportunity to control its own destiny. The Tigers failed to qualify a 4x400 team earlier in the weekend, so the Raiders needed a fourth or fifth place finish to claim their first boys title since 2010.

As the first runners waited for the gun to go off, it fired twice. The officials signaled a false start on Stevens, disqualifying it from the race and dashing its championship hopes.

“It’s a judgment call and unfortunately something you can’t protest,” Raiders head coach Paul Hendry said. “When they make a call, whether it's the right one or not, it’s part of life and you just have to learn to deal with it and move on.”

Hendry said his staff pursued the proper channels to try and overturn the ruling, but to no avail. The longtime coach hopes the sour finish serves as a life lesson to his athletes as the seniors move on to future endeavors.

At the conclusion of the meet, Harrisburg hoisted the championship trophy. The Tigers finished with 94 points and the Raiders claimed the runner-up spot with 90 points.

Hendry did not place blame on the 4x400 team for missing out on the title and said there were other opportunities to pick up the points needed, but he was still proud of this year’s team.

“It was a tough three days,” Hendry said. “It was hot, and running over three days while keeping these guys healthy and hydrated, to compete at a high level was challenging. But they were up for it, battled and did the best they could.”

The Stevens boys racked up four top finishes in individual events, all of which included junior phenom Simeon Birnbaum.

On Day 2, he won the 800 with a meet record time and the second best time in state history, as well as the 3200.

Birnbaum started the day Saturday with a win in the 1600 at 4 minutes and 15.85 seconds to become the first South Dakota runner to win the 800, 1600 and 3200 at State in over a decade.

“I definitely came in thinking it was a possibility, and it feels good to do it,” Birnbaum said. “Having a three-day meet this year makes it more doable, but it still feels good.”

Later in the day, he anchored the sprint medley relay team to victory. The group of Ben Lust, Easton Ogle, Alex Otten and Birnbaum trailed with 200-meters to go until Birnbaum turned on the jets and surged into the lead.

The Stevens sprint medley team set a new state record at 3:32.00 to surpass Watertown’s performance in 2010.

“Simeon is amazing,” Hendry said. “It was his fifth race of the week, and that medley to kick the baton behind and help win that relay was great. The other kids in that relay, Ben Lust, Ethan Ogle and Alex Otten all ran great legs. It wasn’t just Simeon, it took all of them to set that meet record.”

Baylee Van Zee pulls off upset in hurdles

Baylee Van Zee missed out on qualifying for the finals in the 100 hurdles at last year’s State Track & Field Meet, but bounced back for an upset win Saturday in her final race at Stevens.

The senior started in lane three and finished at 15.42 seconds to defeat Watertown’s Myah Morris by .01 seconds and Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Dymond Nave by .02 seconds and claim her first state title.

As a result of the tight finish, it took over a minute for the results to be displayed on the video board.

“I had to wait and knew it would be super close,” Van Zee said. “I was just thankful for how the results went.”

The finish tied Van Zee for the best finish in all three classes with Dakota Valley’s Silja Gunderson, and earned each a gold medal.

Hendry said Van Zee’s win did not surprise him because of all the work she put in over the last year.

“It didn’t go the way she wanted to last year and that was her focus this year,” Hendry said. “She wanted to get after it, train hard and win that title, and she did. I’m really proud of her. She had an amazing career here in the hurdles and I’m looking forward to seeing what she does at the college level.”

Van Zee’s win made her the fourth Stevens girl to win the 100 hurdles in the last six years.

“It was nice training with them when I was an underclassmen,” she said. “As a freshman I trained with (2019 winner) Elizabeth Schaefer and I think that helped a lot.”

The Stevens girls finished the meet fourth in the team standings with 77 points. O’Gorman claimed the top spot with 119.5 points, followed by No. 2 Brandon Valley with 106 points and No. 3 Lincoln with 93 points.

Guthmiller claims sprint double

Spearfish’s Jaden Guthmiller showed out Saturday on Day 3 of the State Track & Field Meet at Howard Wood Field.

The Spearfish junior won a pair of Class AA state titles in the 100 and 200.

Guthmiller started the day with the best time of all three classes in the 100 at 10.91 seconds and finished in the 200 at 22.26 seconds to earn another medal.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “All year I’ve been working hard for this and it’s finally over. Last year, qualifying and placing as a sophomore really helped me because I knew I would be with the top end sprinters all year. I just came out and did my job.”

Throughout the season, Guthmiller enjoyed healthy competition in the Black Hills Conference with Custer’s Blake Boyster, who won the sprint triple on Saturday. The Spartans sprinter joked with Boyster after beating his Class A time in the 100.

“I love racing Blake,” he said. “He’s a good kid and he always pushes me to be my best. He’s great competition.”

At the end of Guthmiller's 200, his legs gave way when he crossed the finish line and he went into a summersault. He quickly popped back on his feet after the tumble and laughed about it later.

“The race was pretty tough and my legs were tired from a long weekend,” he said. “I got the job done and ended with the summersault across the finish line which was fun.”

Aidan Hedderman claims a title for Sturgis

Aidan Hedderman won Sturgis Brown’s only individual championship Saturday at the State Track & Field Meet.

The junior claimed the top spot in the Class AA boys 110 hurdles at 15.13 seconds as he bested Stevens’ Tanner Lunders by .16 seconds.

“I was really nervous going into it,” Hedderman said. “I had the best personal record going in and knew I could win it. Coming across the finish line and seeing I was in first was amazing.”

The Scoopers runner’s win earned 10 of the team’s 14 points over the three days, and Hedderman could hardly describe the feeling of finishing on top.

“I never thought I would be there honestly but there was a lot of hard work,” he said.

