The South Dakota Board of Education Standards will consider public testimony of its proposed social studies standards at the fourth and final hearing in Pierre next week.

The hearing will take place Monday, April 17 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. Registration for individuals wishing to participate in public testimony has closed.

On March 30, the SDBOE released an updated version of the proposed social studies standards on the department's website. The document reflects changes made since the board's last meeting, including adding Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the last remaining enslaved Americans to be let free, to kindergarten standard K.SS.4.

Major South Dakota education groups still oppose the proposed standards after the recent update, including the South Dakota Education Equity Coalition (SDEEC) and the School Administrators of South Dakota (SASD). Both groups were critical of both the content and process by which the standards were formulated.

The current social studies standards were approved in 2015 and the revision process began in 2021. Gov. Kristi Noem ordered the suspension of the process that same year. The original working group was formed similarly to the state's previous revisions through an application and nomination process, then chosen by the Department of Education. The 2021 revision work group had consisted of 40 to 50 educators from across the state and represented every grade level.

Noem replaced the work group with the Social Studies Standards Revision Commission, of which members were appointed through the Governor's Office. The 15-person committee included only two South Dakota educators — both of whom have spoken out against the process.

In a joint statement, the SDEEC and the nine Tribes of South Dakota expressed their opposition to the proposed revisions of the K-12 social studies curriculum standards claiming they fail to provide an adequate representation of Native American history and instead promote a biased narrative.

SDEEC Executive Director Sarah White said that despite opposition from all nine Tribes, the Secretary of Tribal Relations, David Flute, and the Director of Indian Education, Fred Osborn, both testified in previous hearings in support of the proposed standards.

She said the two individuals inadequately represent the views of the majority of Native Americans in South Dakota.

"It underscores a deeper problem; there's no one upholding the true narrative of what our tribal education leaders are saying," White said. "It's a repetition of history where Indigenous voices are excluded from decision making tables. They are not considering our perspective of our history and the policies that actively keep us from those spaces."

The joint statement calls for the reinstatement of Oceti Sakowin references in the social studies standards document as originally presented by the 40-person workgroup of educators, historians and other experts.

The SASD represents six education administrator associations including the South Dakota School Superintendents Association (SDSSA), South Dakota Association of School Business Officials (SDASBO), South Dakota Association of Elementary School Principals (SDAESP), South Dakota Association of Secondary School Principals (SDASSP) and South Dakota Council of Administrators of Special Education (SDCASE).

SASD President Nick Gottlob said the current review cycle yielded social studies standards that are undesirable to the administrators of the organization and are not in the best interest of students.

"We support those six entities who all clearly oppose both the process and consequently the product of this review cycle," Gottlob said. "I don't believe the drafted amendment from March 30 would speak to the concerns of those groups. We encourage the Board of Education Standards not to adopt these standards as presented."

Both aforementioned groups support the continuance of the previous work group's revision before Noem had it suspended. Local groups that have publicly opposed the standards include the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education, the Rapid City Common Council and Elevate Rapid City.