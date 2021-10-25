Final prep football poll published as playoffs loom

The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Oct. 25 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
This is the final edition of the rankings for Class 11AAA, 11AA and 11A. (The Oct. 18 poll was the final set of rankings for Class 11B and the nine-man classes.)
Class 11AAA
1. Harrisburg (21) 9-0 105 1
2. Brandon Valley 8-1 80 2
3. Roosevelt 5-4 63 3
4. Washington 5-4 40 RV
5. O’Gorman 5-4 15 RV
Receiving votes: Lincoln 12.
Class 11AA
1. Tea Area (21) 9-0 105 1
2. Brookings 7-2 83 3
3. Pierre 7-2 64 2
4. Yankton 5-4 42 4
5. Watertown 3-6 11 5
Receiving votes: Mitchell 8, Aberdeen Central 2.
Class 11A
People are also reading…
1. Madison (21) 9-0 105 1
2. Canton 8-1 84 2
3. Dell Rapids 6-3 51 3
4. Vermillion 6-3 47 4
5. Milbank 6-3 13 RV
Receiving votes: West Central 12, Tri-Valley 2, Lennox 1.