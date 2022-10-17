Final prep football poll: West River teams remain unchanged as 9-man, 11B playoffs begin

Playoff football is upon us in South Dakota, at least for a few classes.

All three 9-man classes, as well as 11B, began their postseason play this Thursday, while the three highest 11-man classes wrap up their regular seasons this week.

This week's prep football media poll, released Monday afternoon, comes to us as the final poll of the season as the playoffs commence, and not much has changed among West River teams; Winner remains the dominant force in 11B, Wall retained a pair of first-place votes in its second-place standing in 9AA and Gregory and Lyman both stay put at No. 2 and No. 4, respectively, in 9A.

Some new attention was given to a handful of squads on the outside looking in, like Sturgis, which picked up a single vote after falling out of the rankings earlier in the season.

Harding County/Bison also reentered the conversation for the first time since Week 6, garnering five votes in 9A, while Philip added a vote, going from two to three.

Kadoka Area also picked up an extra vote, now earning nine as serving as the only unranked team in 9B to receive votes.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 17 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

1. Jefferson (20) 8-0 100 1

2. Harrisburg 7-1 79 2

3. O’Gorman 6-2 61 3

4. Lincoln 5-3 40 4

5. Brandon Valley 3-5 20 5

Receiving votes: N/A

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (20) 8-0 100 1

2. Tea Area 7-1 80 2

3. Aberdeen Central 5-3 60 4

4. Yankton 4-4 39 3

5. Brookings 4-4 20 5

Receiving votes: Sturgis 1.

Class 11A

1. Dell Rapids (20) 8-0 100 1

2. West Central 7-1 79 2

3. Beresford 6-2 61 4

4. Dakota Valley 6-2 32 3

5. Sioux Falls Christian 5-3 24 5

Receiving votes: N/A

Receiving votes: Canton 4.

Class 11B

1. Winner (20) 8-0 100 1

2. Elk Point-Jefferson 8-0 79 2

3. Aberdeen Roncalli 8-0 53 4

4. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 7-1 44 3

5. McCook Central/Montrose 7-1 21 5

Receiving votes: Hot Springs 2, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 1.

Class 9AA

1. Howard (17) 8-0 96 1

2. Wall (2) 8-0 82 2

3. Hanson 7-1 49 3

4. Elkton-Lake Benton (1) 8-0 35 5

5. Hamlin 7-1 26 4

Receiving votes: Parkston 12.

Class 9A

1. Warner (19) 8-0 99 1

2. Gregory (1) 7-1 80 2

3. Lyman 7-1 52 4

4. Castlewood 6-2 36 3

5. Alcester-Hudson 7-1 19 5

Receiving votes: Canistota 6,Harding County/Bison 5, Philip 3.

Class 9B

1. Herreid/Selby Area (19) 8-0 99 1

2. Hitchcock-Tulare (1) 8-0 81 2

3. Sully Buttes 6-2 58 4

4. Corsica-Stickney 6-2 32 3

5. De Smet 5-3 21 5

Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 9