Final suspect of double homicide arrested in Sioux Falls

The youngest person wanted after an Aug. 20 double homicide in Rapid City was arrested Wednesday morning in Sioux Falls, the Rapid City Police Department announced. 

Rochelle Janis, 15, of Rapid City is one of three people law enforcement named as a persons of interests following the shooting deaths of 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City. Both were found dead at Knollwood Heights Apartments on Surfwood Drive in what law enforcement and the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office has called likely gang-related. 

"She was located based on information gained in the ongoing investigation for a Pennington County warrant," said Brendyn Medina, RCPD spokesman. 

The two other initial suspects are Robert Yellow Bird, 17, of Sioux Falls and Joseph Quick Bear, 20, of Rapid City. The RCPD later identified Benita Cisneros, 40, of Rapid City as the suspected driver of the getaway vehicle, a Ford Taurus X.

Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services arrested Cisneros and Yellow Bird on Aug. 23. They arrested Quick Bear on Aug. 24. Cisneros and Quick Bear are held at the Pennington County Jail. Yellow Bird is in custody on the Rosebud Indian Reservation as considerations about his tribal status are navigated, according to the RCPD.

At this time, law enforcement has not stated any additional people wanted for the homicides. 

Rochelle Janis

Janis

 Courtesy of the Rapid City Police Department

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

