Final traffic count is 525,768 for 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, state says
traffic

Traffic backs up at a stoplight on Lazelle Street in Sturgis during the 2021 motorcycle rally.

 Grace Pritchett / Journal staff

The final ten-day traffic count total for the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally came in at 525,768, which is up 13.8% from last year.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation counted traffic at nine locations where vehicles entered Sturgis from Aug. 6 through Aug. 15.

The ten-day traffic count for the 2020 rally totaled 462,182 vehicles. In 2019, the final traffic count totaled 499,654 vehicles.

This year's final vehicle traffic count fell short of surpassing the final count for 75th Rally in 2015 of 747,032 vehicles.

On Saturday, Aug. 7, the state counted 67,482 vehicles, the most vehicles counted in one day during this year's rally. State officials counted 21,381 vehicles on Sunday, Aug. 15, which was the lowest number.

Once compiled, a full report will be available on South Dakota Department of Transportation website at https://dot.sd.gov/transportation/highways/traffic.

 

