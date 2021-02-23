Finch aims to 'breathe some confidence' back into Wolves

MINNEAPOLIS — When the Minnesota Timberwolves decided again to change coaches, president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas turned to one of the candidates he interviewed during the last search.

The dossier on Chris Finch was still fresh. The last round of this came less than two years ago.

"I think the near-misses motivated me even more. Everything happens for a reason. This is a place I really want to be. This is place I wanted to be in 2019," said Finch, who was introduced Monday as the 14th coach of the Timberwolves in 32 seasons after less than three months as an assistant for the Toronto Raptors.

Finch replaced Ryan Saunders, who was fired Sunday night after Minnesota lost at New York and fell to a league-worst 7-24.

"We had a group that was able to build leads. We didn't have a group that was able to finish games, and that's something that became very concerning over the last two weeks," Rosas said.

Not only did the 51-year-old Finch recently interview for the position, he worked as an assistant in Houston (2011-16) while Rosas was an executive. Finch also was the coach in what is now called the G League for 2010 champion Rio Grande Valley, the affiliate of the Rockets that Rosas oversaw.