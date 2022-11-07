Find winter wear, new local nonprofit at Community Connect

As temperatures drop, local residents can find a good supply of clothing and winter wear at Rapid City’s next Community Connect event.

Community Connect will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 15 at 855 Omaha St., the former Albertson’s store. Donations of clean, gently used housewares and clothing are welcome and can be dropped off at 855 Omaha St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 14.

Community Connect offers free, gently used clothing and housewares to any individuals and families in need. There are no income guidelines. More than two dozen local organizations and state agencies will be present to provide information about their services and resources.

Community Connect is sponsored by the Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition, Goodwill and Spartan-Nash. Face masks will be provided if needed during the event, and free testing for sexually transmitted diseases will be done between 9 a.m. and noon.

Volunteers from Ellsworth Air Force Base will assist with Community Connect, and more volunteers are always needed to help with set-up and during the Community Connect. Organizer Jeanne McKenna anticipates the November Community Connect will attract several hundred people or more. To volunteer, call or text McKenna at 801-231-3998.

“Anyone willing to help with this would be great. We try to feed 400 people for lunch,” she said.

Ending The Silence Rapid City

Ending The Silence Rapid City will provide free lunch at Community Connect and will have a booth where families can register for door prizes and sign up their children for a Christmas toy drive. Ending The Silence Rapid City is a new nonprofit organization working to stop sexual abuse and violence among Native Americans.

Founder and director Brandon Ferguson is originally from Kyle and is an enrolled member of the Oglala Lakota Sioux Tribe.

“What we are doing is focusing on Natïve on Native violence in Rapid City and putting an emphasis on child sexual assault,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson said statistics indicate as many as four out of five Native American children are sexually assaulted before age 12. Ferguson said the vast numbers of sexual assaults contribute to high numbers of suicides and suicide attempts among Native teens and also to homelessness and crime in Rapid City. Although there are programs that offer counseling and therapy for abuse victims and that are trying to address homelessness in Rapid City, Ferguson said Ending The Silence will focus on preventive measures and encouraging victims to talk about what has happened to them.

“This issue is spiraling out of control and it’s not slowing down at all,” Ferguson said of sexual abuse in Native communities and families. “It’s the biggest kept secret among the Native community in Rapid City and because it is the biggest kept secret, it is the reason why our situation is the way it is when it comes to Native issues.”

Ferguson, 40, lives in Rapid City. He said he was a victim of sexual assault and he survived multiple suicide attempts. He wants to partner with local businesses and organizations who will join him in creating a healthy future for Native youths.

“We have to give kids warning signs, we have to encourage them to talk, and we have to start ending the silence. That is the only way this is going to stop these issues in Rapid City,” Ferguson said. “It’s not just a Native issue. It affects the entire community of Rapid City.”

For more information go to Ending The Silence RC on Facebook.

Men's clothing, linens needed

Community Connect events are held year-round in Rapid City, but McKenna said attendance numbers and requests for help increase as the weather cools and winter approaches. Community Connect attracts lots of families along with many elderly people and growing numbers of young adults in their 20s.

Donations of bedding and towels are among the items most needed.

“Bedding and towels and housewares – all that goes really fast,” McKenna said.

Recent Community Connect events have attracted more men, and that trend is continuing.

“We are starting to see a huge increase in men shopping at these events. … I am always in need of men’s and kids’ clothing. Shoes are a great hit, especially boots, gloves and hats this time of year,” she said. “Men are working and they need more t-shirts and jeans for work.”

“We do not take used underwear at all except boxers. Socks must be clean on the bottom, nothing full of holes, dirty, smells like cigarette smoke, and stinky of any kind. It is an insult to our clients to expect them to wear dirty clothes,” McKenna said. “‘In need’ does not mean dirty. … Some folks donate stuff that should have been thrown away years ago.”

Any household items in good condition such as wall hangings, knick-knacks, kitchen items, pictures, table lamps and pillows are welcome. Kids’ books and toys are always needed, and Community Connect events accept donations of paperback books for adults. No hardcover books for adults will be accepted except cookbooks.

Personal care items such as cosmetics, lotion and hygiene products are needed, as well as household products including toilet paper, laundry detergent and household cleaning supplies. McKenna said donations of tools and flashlights are welcome, as well. Community Connect does not accept donations of large items and furniture.