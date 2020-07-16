Fire burns 200 acres in Meade and Jackson counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A wildland fire consumed almost 200 acres on Red Top Road on Wednesday evening but no structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

The New Underwood Fire District responded to the fire on in unincorporated Meade County.

Jackson County Fire Departments responded to a report of a wildland fire, east of Wanblee on Highway 44.

Upon arrival firefighters observed a wind-driven fire burning in cured wheat stubble and requested additional help from Pennington and Meade County Fire Departments.

The fire threatened electrical power infrastructure and caused damage to ranching equipment. Firefighters contained the fire to approximately 200 acres.

