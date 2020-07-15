Fire burns 200 acres in rural Meade and Jackson counties
Fire burns 200 acres in rural Meade and Jackson counties

  Updated
A wildland fire consumed almost 200 acres on Red Top Rd. Wednesday but no structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

The New Underwood Fire District responded to the fire on Red Top Rd. in unincorporated Meade County.

Jackson County Fire Departments responded to a report of a wildland fire, east of the community of Wanblee, on Highway 44, unincorporated Jackson County.

Upon arrival firefighters observed a wind-driven fire burning in cured wheat stubble and requested additional help from Pennington and Meade County Fire Departments.

The fire threatened electrical power infrastructure, and caused damage to ranching equipment, Firefighters controlled the fire to approximately 200 acres.

