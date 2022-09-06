 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire burns apartment in west Rapid City

A fire ravaged an apartment on Tuesday morning on Sturgis Road in west Rapid City, but it was contained before spreading to adjoining apartments.

Affordable Accommodations, located behind the Family Inn on Sturgis Road, consists of more than 60 apartments in several one-floor buildings, according to the apartment manager, Mark Hoskin. Hoskin said it's the first fire at the apartments in five years. 

Inside apartment

The Rapid City Fire Department on Tuesday walk around the charred remains of an apartment on Sturgis Road in Rapid City. 

Neighbors adjoining the ablaze apartment called in the fire at 10:51 a.m. The Rapid City Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 10:54 a.m. and arrived six to eight minutes after the call, putting the fire out within a minute of arrival, RCFD spokesperson Tessa Jaeger said. The apartments share an address with the Family Inn, which caused some confusion for responding units, but they found the correct location.

Hoskin said tenants called him after calling the fire department and he went to the apartment to unlock it so firefighters wouldn't have to break the door down. 

"I came down here and I felt the door. The door wasn't hot, but the handle was. I unlocked it and cracked the door open. I saw smoke. I closed the door. I didn't want to feed the fire," Hoskin said. 

Apartment Fire Sturgis Road

The Rapid City Fire Department responds to a fire on Tuesday morning at an apartment on Sturgis Road in Rapid City. 

The tenant was not in the apartment at the time of the fire, and no one was injured. Hoskin said neighbors told him that they saw the tenant leave the apartment about a half hour prior to seeing smoke.

Fortunately, the fire did not spread, but Jaeger said that risk is higher with recent high temperatures and dry conditions. 

"These guys and gals are always prepared," Jaeger said. 

The RCFD is investigating the cause of the fire. Medic 1, Engine 3, Engine 5, Truck 1, Truck 3, Battalion 1, Squad 1 and Mobile Medic 3 responded to the fire. 

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

