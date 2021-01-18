Fire crews respond to Rapid Valley structure fire Sunday night

The Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1300 block of Ennen Dr., in Rapid Valley Sunday night.

Firefighters discovered a free burning fire on the exterior and in the interior of a residential home, detached garage and extending into the yard at the rear of the structure.

The fire was contained to the structure of origin, stopping the spread of the flames to nearby structures, infrastructure and other improvements.

No injuries to firefighters, civilians or domestic animals were reported. Seven different volunteer fire agencies responded to the blaze.

