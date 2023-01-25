Fire department calls steady from 2021 to 2022

The increase in calls for service the Rapid City Fire Department responded to in 2022 hit a plateau, increasing only slightly from 2021 to 2022, a contrast to the 10% increase the department saw from 2020 to 2021.

"We are cautiously optimistic that we will not see a large increase in year over year," Fire Chief Jason Culberson said. "Historically we have had plateaus in the past followed by increases in calls for service. Overall I believe we will see an increase in calls, how many is yet to be determined."

According to numbers the department released on Tuesday, the RCFD responded to 21,494 calls for service in 2022, less than a half of a percent increase from 2021. When the 2021 numbers and report of a 10% increase in came out a year ago, Culberson talked of a need for more personnel to combat population growth in the area and the impending growth expected with the B-21 scheduled to make its home at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

"...last year’s statement still rings true. Housing continues to increase and we have not even begun to see the effects of the B-21 on our community," Culberson said on Tuesday. "Due to the amount of workload we have attained, we are in (a) position that we need to grow in order to maintain the level of service we provide."

Culberson told the Journal once 11 recruits successfully complete an academy that is currently under way, the department will be fully staffed. Culberson said he believes the 2022 plateau was reached through combined efforts of several organizations, including the department's co-response programs, Mobile Medic and Journey On.

Mobile Medic is a single resource community paramedic unit, which was established in 2016. Journey On is a nonprofit that answers dispatch calls involving the homeless population in Rapid City.

The numbers

Out of the 21,494 calls for service the department responded to, only 8.5% were for reports of fires or potential fires. The vast majority were medical calls: 77.8%, up from 74.9% in 2021.

The RCFD responded to 850 service calls, including calls to the airport, 1,993 hazardous condition, rescue and other, and aided other departments 79 times.

In 2022, there was one civilian fire-related fatality, four civilian fire-related injuries, and one firefighter injury while operating at a fire incident.

There were 119 building fires with property values totaling $545,609,670. Total fire losses accounted for $2,721,980, which equates to 99.5% of the property contents being saved.

Fire sprinklers resulted in a total of $17,638,100 in building and contents being protected. In buildings where fire sprinklers activated, the damage from flames, heat, smoke, water, and other suppression operations only accounted for $37,500 in losses.

"The amount of property saved by fire sprinklers is very significant," Culberson said. "Fire sprinklers have kept people in their places of residence and allowed businesses to stay open."

There were 10,473 patients transported by medic units, and the Mobile Medic Program responded to 2,450 calls in 2022.

RCFD said 11,613 patients were evaluated or treated, while 6,917 calls were cancelled, the patient refused care or the patient wasn't found. Medic units acted as a dedicated event standbys 152 times and as a fire/EMS incident standbys 547 times. There were 223 transport only calls for service and two unknown calls for service.