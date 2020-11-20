Fire Department responds to afternoon grass fire

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, Rapid City Firefighters responded to a grass fire just behind the Yesway gas station at 2215 Haines Ave.
Support Local Journalism
When crews arrived, two civilians were attempting to put out the blaze with fire extinguishers. Flames were about one to two feet high. Rapid City Firefighters were able to attack the head of the fire to stop it from progressing any further and were able to put the fire out quickly. The fire burned about a tenth of an acre. Two juveniles were spotted running from the scene and it remains under investigation.
In dry conditions, these fires can ignite and spread very quickly.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!