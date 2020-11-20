 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire Department responds to afternoon grass fire
alert top story

Fire Department responds to afternoon grass fire

{{featured_button_text}}
Rapid City Fire Department Logo

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, Rapid City Firefighters responded to a grass fire just behind the Yesway gas station at 2215 Haines Ave.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

When crews arrived, two civilians were attempting to put out the blaze with fire extinguishers. Flames were about one to two feet high. Rapid City Firefighters were able to attack the head of the fire to stop it from progressing any further and were able to put the fire out quickly. The fire burned about a tenth of an acre. Two juveniles were spotted running from the scene and it remains under investigation.

In dry conditions, these fires can ignite and spread very quickly.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

National

Losing in the courts, Trump focuses on vote certification to block Biden

  • Updated

Getting nowhere in the courts, President Donald Trump's scattershot effort to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory is shifting toward obscure election boards that certify the vote as Trump and his allies seek to upend the electoral process, sow chaos and perpetuate unsubstantiated doubts about the count.

Watch Now: Related Video

Debunking five popular Thanksgiving dinner myths

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News