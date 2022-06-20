Fire destroys Rapid City home

A fire in Rapid City destroyed a home in the 1100 block of Range View Circle late Monday morning.

The Rapid City Police Department and the Rapid City Fire Department responded to a call around 11:30 a.m.

“When crews got here, they began to attack the fire noticing it had come from the garage and had spread into the primary part of the house as well as the attic,” said Tessa Jaeger, spokesperson for the RCFD.

It took firefighters approximately 15 minutes to extinguish the blaze, Jaeger said. Reporters with the Journal arrived at the scene shortly after noon, and firefighters were working on extinguishing hot spots, although there were no active flames at that time.

The garage roof partially collapsed on a vehicle parked in the garage. No one was in the home at the time, and no one was injured in the fire, Jaeger told reporters. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Brendyn Medina, spokesperson with the RCPD, said patrol officers saw smoke around the same time as the call and headed to the neighborhood.

“I'm told by the firefighters that arrived on scene first that our officers were already on scene already working to evacuate homes in proximity to the one that you see behind us, trying to look out for the nearby residents of this neighborhood as well as clearing out an area for the fire apparatus to stage,” Medina said.

He added the response to the fire is an example of the RCPD and RCFD working together.

“I think what you saw is the great working relationship that the police and fire share, especially on a shared call like this one,” Medina said.

Multiple officers were at the scene. Truck 1, Squad 1, Battalion 1, Engine 6, Medic 4, and Engine 4 with the RCFD responded to the fire. Jaeger said not all of the firefighters actively fight the fire at the same time, but having multiple crews allows firefighters to rotate out and make sure they have enough oxygen in their tanks and have time to rehabilitate.

It is standard for police, firefighters and ambulance to respond to fires. Medina said police help control traffic, emergency evacuations and containment of the scene. An ambulance is on scene in case there are any injuries and to monitor fire crews and make sure they’re getting enough water while they fight the fire, Jaeger said.

The RCPD and the RCFD are conducting a joint investigation on the incident. While it is not standard procedure for police to assist on fire investigations, the department will assist on investigations when needed.

“I think it's safe to say that there are questions that we have about this fire that will take an additional resource of investigation, so that's why we're involved,” Medina said. “I would say that it's not an everyday occurrence. It's probably you know, a few times a month, we will partner together on investigations like this.”

No other homes in the area were damaged by the flames.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.