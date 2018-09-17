Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Jail Fire-Sioux Falls

A fire is contained at the Minnehaha County Correction Center Sunday, Sept. 16,2018, in Sioux Falls.

 Briana Sanchez/The Argus Leader via AP

SIOUX FALLS | A fire forced inmates and staff to evacuate the Minnehaha County Corrections Center in Sioux Falls.

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon at the work-release center. Witnesses said large flames could be seen coming from the side of the building, the Argus Leader reported.

The center houses 80 inmates. Inmates were moved to the jail in downtown Sioux Falls.

All inmates and staff were accounted for, and no one was hurt.

Sioux Falls emergency manager Regan Smith said authorities don't know the cause of the fire.

